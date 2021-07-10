Mark Levin highlights the rise of 'American Marxism' in the United States

Mark Levin highlighted books that have promoted the rise of American Marxism Sunday on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

"The Democrat Party, this ideology, what I call American Marxism, has been spawned from Marxism," he said. "It has been Americanized and it has been used to try and use our differences, our imperfections to exploit them and to drive this ideology."

Levin spotlighted his new book, "American Marxism" and called it the "most important book" he's ever written.

"Why is it the most important book I've ever written? Because we are not looking into the abyss as a nation," he said. "We are in the abyss. And the question now is how do we get out of it?"

"Marx and Education" by Jean Anyon was one book Levin highlighted as contributing to the rise in American Marxism.

"[Anyon] was an iconic figure who pushed the idea and the attitude of Marxism throughout our education system," Levin noted.

He also mentioned books like "Foundations of Critical Race Theory and Education," and "Navigating Borders: Critical Race Theory Research and Counter History of Undocumented Americans," which fuel the narrative that critical race theory is taught in American schools.

Levin said that "American Marxism" is an answer to this troubling trend in the United States, and he hopes readers will "take it one page at a time, one chapter at a time," in order to confront what is happening in the United States.