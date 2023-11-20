Women are turning to the black market to get 'dangerous' abortion pills, pro-life organization says

Women are turning to the internet to seek out "dangerous" abortion pills, a pro-life organization told FOX News Digital.

"PreBorn!," whose mission is to "save babies and souls," said many women are turning to Telehealth and the black market to get abortion drugs without the medical supervision of their doctors.

"Over half of the abortions in America, 54% at least, are chemical abortions, procured over the internet," Dan Steiner told FOX News. "Many of that is through illegal abortion sites and this... exposes women to the Wild West of do-it-yourself abortion. This is a major abdominal surgical procedure that can be done under the supervision of a doctor and because it is not … there's no physical exam for the woman to know where the progression of the pregnancy is."

Executive director Roxy Lamorgese and Steiner said when a woman goes through an abortion at home, she experiences "trauma" after being "forced to dispose of her own baby."

"The abortion clinic of today and tomorrow is your neighbor's teenage daughter's bathroom," the organization founder said, sharing the story of a young lady who turned to an illegal overseas abortion website.

"When her parents left, she took the chemical coat hanger and (after) the hours of bloody trauma, ... delivered her baby demised, dead on her bathroom floor," he shared. "... What is she going to do with that? Is she going to flush it? Is she going to put it in a trash can? This is what women are facing. Before chemical abortions were so prolific, a woman would have a surgical abortion. She wouldn't see the baby. She would know what she has done and she would have tremendous grief. Now, that grief is exacerbated dramatically. She is forced to dispose of her own baby."

Lamorgese said that women are not given an "informed choice" on what the abortion pill really does to their bodies.

"An informed choice of what you need before you take any medical procedure," she explained. "It's only informed when you have all your information, and it's getting bypassed currently because she is able to access abortion elsewhere, like on her own, on the Internet and the black market and it's dangerous."

Abortion pills also "enables" sexual predators who can impregnate women and easily turn to abortion, Steiner said.

"PreBorn!" helps couples facing crisis pregnancies by providing ultrasounds, baby supplies, parenting classes, trade classes and financial assistance.

"It is about truth, love, compassion and action," Lamorgese told FOX News Digital. "We really want them to know that they are loved, that they have people walking alongside them and that they can be empowered to make better choices and have a sustainable future."

Steiner reminded women in pregnancy crisis that they are "not alone" and encouraged women suffering with regret after abortions to reach out for help in healing.

"We are in the battle of the ages and a battle for the soul of our nation," he said. "Though we may suffer an occasional loss here and there, God is not done with America and God is not done with this issue. Right will prevail, as long as we take a clear and firm stand on what is right by voting for pro-life legislation and pro-life legislators and (supporting) organizations that can help care for the women on a practical basis, hour by hour, caring for their needs. Hope is alive and God is not done with America yet."