Pro-life activist Lila Rose: A vote against Ohio's abortion law is a vote against abortion coercion

Pro-life activist Lila Rose says Ohio’s proposed abortion law , which would enshrine abortion into the state’s Constitution, would empower the "brutal" industry and hurt women who are being "coerced" into getting abortions.

"Issue 1 is really empowering a brutal abortion industry and, as Live Action’s campaign shows, irresponsible jerks who use women for sex and then pressure them to end the lives of their own children," she said.

The Live Action founder told FOX News Digital about the organization’s "influence campaign" which seeks to show thousands of Ohio voters through "the power of hard-hitting satire" that the abortion lobby doesn’t care about the well-being of women. Voters are encouraged to "vote no" on Issue 1.

"They are merely making it easier for women to be coerced into a horrific decision that will affect them for the rest of their lives," Rose said. "Recently released data illustrates the pervasive nature of abortion coercion. A total of 67% of women described their abortions as either ‘accepted, but inconsistent with their values and preferences’ (43%) or ‘unwanted or coerced’ (24%). A vote against Issue 1 is a vote against abortion coercion."

Rose told FOX News Digital that abortion is the "direct and intentional killing of a human being in the womb."

STANFORD’S SEARCH COMMITTEE FOR NEW LAW DEAN ROUSES CONCERN AMONG CONSERVATIVES: ‘A SLAP IN THE FACE’

"At the moment of fertilization, a new and genetically distinct human being comes into existence," she said. "From that moment, we are guaranteed certain fundamental human rights. The first among these rights is the right to life, the right not to be killed. Laws that permit the killing of abortion are unjust and violate the fundamental rights every human being is owed and deserves."

Following the overturn of Roe vs. Wade, the pro-life activist says the movement must direct its efforts to "(ensure) equal legal protection for children in the womb" through the Constitution.

"We must end abortion and make America the most welcoming place in the world to raise a family," she reflected. "... The 14th Amendment to our Constitution, properly understood and applied, grants equal protection to every person, including the preborn. We must focus on public education, and policy-making according to the existing guarantee in our Constitution that secures equal protection for all."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gov. Mike DeWine , R-Ohio, previously told FOX News Digital that the proposed amendment "goes way, way too far."

"It would allow abortion at any point in the pregnancy," DeWine said. "It would negate Ohio's law that we've had on the books for many, many years that prohibits partial birth abortion."

FOX News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.