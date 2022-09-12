Women, minorities breaking Democratic gun-owner stereotype amid nationwide crime wave, Travis says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Women and minorities are buying up firearms at a much faster rate than White American males, despite Democratic Party talking points to the contrary, Outkick founder Clay Travis told Fox News on Monday – after Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., reported two guns were stolen from her Los Angeles home.

Bass, a liberal Democrat running for mayor of Los Angeles, claimed nothing else in her home was stolen by the burglars.

Travis, co-host of the "Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," said Los Angeles residents have become frightened by the rampant crime, which he attributed as a causation for the reported increase in gun purchases as of late.

"L.A. is so unsafe that people are actually being followed to their homes. And when they arrive at their house, criminals are following them inside," said Travis, who lives in Tennessee.

He cited the kidnappings and murder of jogger Eliza Fletcher in Memphis as a case that struck close to home in that regard.

"I'm so sick of this. It is infuriating every city in America, the people who are telling you how safe the city is pay for their own private security. They have their own armed guards and they want to tell everybody out there, 'oh, you don't have the right to protect yourself'," he said.

"Do you know how many suburban women right now – Do you know how many people of color ? – you go look at who's buying guns right now. It's not White guys out there who are driving so many of these firearms sales. It's women who feel threatened in their cities no matter where they go, like this poor woman, Eliza Fletcher, who went for a jog in Memphis."

Travis said liberal leaders like Bass and Los Angeles district attorney George Gascon – supported by the congresswoman – are "living like hypocrites" with private or public security, while "lecturing" civilians about how wrong it is to invoke one's Second Amendment rights.

"It's a lot of minorities whose communities are unsafe because of politicians like [Bass] lecturing us and saying, ‘your cities are safe’."

"How many times we heard [St. Louis Congresswoman] Cori Bush say, ‘you got to defund the police’ -- she's out here spending $500,000 on her own private security. If you're rich enough for your own private security detail, you don't need the police."

Later, Los Angeles civil rights attorney Leo Terrell added that in Bass' case, he believes the claim that only her guns were stolen was an implicit way of saying she is actually "against guns."

"She also said earlier this year on a scale of 1 to 10, it's a ten as far as her safety in Los Angeles," he claimed. "She's in a different universe. Los Angeles is not safe."