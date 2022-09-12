Expand / Collapse search
Terrell rips Los Angeles Democrat whose guns were stolen from home: 'No one feels safe here'

Mayoral candidate Karen Bass said she still felt 'safe' after burglary of home

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Fox News contributor Leo Terrell joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss how the Democrat mayoral candidate's home was burglarized despite claiming she felt 'safe' amid surging crime.

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell ripped Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., for claiming she still feels "safe" in the city after her home was burglarized and guns were stolen. Terrell joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss Bass' candidacy to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, saying she will win on her "gender and skin color" since she does not stand for "law and order."

USC $95K SCHOLARSHIP FOR LA MAYOR FRONTRUNNER BASS ‘CRITICAL’ TO FEDERAL BRIBERY CASE AGAINST FORMER DEAN

LEO TERRELL: Nothing makes sense on this, and you played the earlier clip where she said on a scale of 1 to 10, she feels a ten of being safe. She lives in a different Los Angeles. No one in Los Angeles feels safe here at all. This is a candidate who's not running on law and order. She called for defunding the police. She's never supported law enforcement. She supports Black Lives Matter. Not a peep out of her during the riots of 2020. There's not a sane Democrat who supports law and order … she's going to win not based on policies or competence, she's going to win on gender and skin color. And we saw that disaster, as in the vice presidency in the White House and press secretary. It's the wrong reason to elect this woman as mayor.

