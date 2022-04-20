Doctor sounds alarm on 'wokeness' being injected into health care system: A 'terrible' initiative

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former medical school dean at the University of Pennsylvania sounded the alarm, Wednesday, on the impact of the "woke" agenda on Americans' health care and called for politics to be taken out of doctors' offices.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Dr. Stanley Goldfarb warned that the same radical ideology being seen in schools and in the attitude toward law enforcement is making its way into the health care industry.

"The idea that that anti-racism and critical race theory have been injected into the doctor's office now, I think is a real phenomenon," Goldfarb said on "Fox & Friends."

The former associate dean of curriculum at the Perelman School of Medicine pointed to recent guidance from the Biden administration that encouraged states to prioritize some COVID-19 treatments for patients based in part on race.

A fact sheet issued by the Food and Drug Administration informed health care providers that a monoclonal antibody treatment was approved for emergency use for patients at "high risk." The FDA directed providers to consider "race and ethnicity" as a medical condition or factor that may put the individual at higher risk.

"This obviously is a terrible sort of initiative to occur to medicine," Goldfarb told co-host Ainsley Earhardt. "Patients need to be treated as individuals, they don't need to be treated as part of a group."

Goldfarb said that rhetoric will ultimately undermine Americans’ trust in medical providers, as seen in the lower rate of vaccination among Black Americans.

"Part of the problem, I think, with poor uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines in the African-American community has been this constant drumbeat that health care systems are racist and that physicians have been racist," he said.

In an effort to push back against "wokeness" in the health care system, Goldfarb launched a non-profit called "Do No Harm" to help doctors, nurses, medical students and patients who have concerns about progressive ideology spreading through the industry.

Executive director Kristina Rasmussen explained that in some cases the organization is able to help with litigation, advocacy or investigations.

"We know that the woke mob can try to bully people, but at Do No Harm we are unafraid," she said.

"We are here to help people who want to do the right thing."