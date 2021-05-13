Wisconsin lawmaker on 'Fox & Friends': Bill requiring anthem at games is for Americans to 'come together'

Wisconsin State Rep. Tony Kurtz told "Fox & Friends" Thursday he has proposed a bill requiring the national anthem to be played before all sporting events in the state, and expressed that Americans need to "come together as a nation."

Sites covered by the bill would include major, taxpayer-subsidized venues where the Packers , Bucks and Brewers play, as well as public schools and other facilities that were built or upgraded with taxpayer funds.

STATE REP. TONY KURTZ: It is a time in our nation that we all do need to come together as a nation and reflect on all the good things that we have…that all starts with service members…Some paid the ultimate price so that we can have that freedom, and playing the national anthem just reflects on who we are.

We are one nation. We are one family, as Tim Scott said a couple of weeks ago…I think it's something we all should rally around to play our national anthem, to not forget who we are as a people right now.

