Winner of Gutfeld's 'What Did I Miss?' reveals 'heart-wrenching' family sacrifice during 90-day isolation

Imagine being completely cut off from the rest of the world for 90 days – all for a shot at winning a game show.

That's exactly what contestant Mike Brown endured on "What Did I Miss?", the new Fox Nation exclusive game show hosted by Greg Gutfeld.

Brown, who ultimately walked away with a $28,000 prize, opened up about the challenge during an appearance on "Fox & Friends," calling the experience a "lot harder than [he] thought."

"We had several talks while we were in the house amongst ourselves, hoping that the questions might be kind of easy, and they weren't," he told Lawrence Jones.

"Everything was so far out there. It was a lot more strenuous than what I thought."

After isolating them in upstate New York from January 20 through April 13, the show put four contestants to the test by asking them to determine real versus fake news headlines.

With no phones, internet, television or social media, they reentered society clueless and primed for the competition.

Though Brown walked away with the winning title, getting there required its share of sacrifice.

"I didn't think it would be that hard. I knew I would miss them, my wife and kids," he said.

"Valentine's Day was tough. That's the first one I've missed in 22 years. I missed my son's 16th birthday party, and that's a big one, but it was much, much harder than I anticipated because you miss them," he said.

"We talk all the time. We're always together, and the Bible says when you get married, you become one, and you really do become one with that person and with your kids, so it was very heart-wrenching."

Fox Nation subscribers can stream all three episodes of "What Did I Miss?" now on the app.