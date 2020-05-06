Rep. Will Hurd: Where are the Democrats demanding the FBI explain the Flynn prosecution?

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rep. Will Hurd. R-Texas, said on Wednesday that the Democrats’ lack of response to the FBI’s mishandling of the prosecution of former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn during the Russian investigation is “outrageous.”

“What’s even worse to me is where are my Democratic colleagues calling people for these folks to come in and testify and explained what happened,” the Texas Republican told “Fox & Friends.”

Documents reveal conversations on whether the FBI's “goal” was “to get [Flynn] to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired.” The unsealed notes further suggest that agents planned in the alternative to get Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act."

"Any criminal investigation grounded in Logan Act questions is an obvious political pretext to attack the Trump Administration," GOP Reps. Jim Jordan and Mike Johnson wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Monday, in a letter seeking in-person interviews and key documents.

The lawmakers are also specifically seeking to question a mysterious FBI agent, Joe Pientka, who participated in the January 2017 White House interview that led to Flynn's prosecution.

Hurd said that Democrats should not only call for FBI Director Christopher Wray to testify but also the people who were leading the FBI when the mishandling of the Flynn prosecution happened.

“When senior leaders and a couple of bad apples do these kinds of things, it impacts the entire organization and so we should be having a conversation about this," he said. "We should be having a conversation about this, we should be having hearings with these individuals to better understand what happened, why was this allowed to happen, and how do we prevent from happening in the future.”

Former FBI Director Jim Comey did an interview with MSNBC in 2017 when he admitted ignoring protocol by sending agents to the White House to interview Flynn.

Comey went on to acknowledge the way the interview was set up – not through the White House counsel’s office, but arranged directly with Flynn – was not standard practice. He called it “something I probably wouldn't have done or maybe gotten away with in a more … organized administration.”