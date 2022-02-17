Expand / Collapse search
Will Cain on 'Faulkner Focus': Dems' 'odious' crime policies come in 'fancy, empathetic wrapping paper'

According to Cain, political accountability is only the first step in correcting the narrative

The 'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to address how Democrats misconstrue soft-on-crime policies, arguing 'political accountability' is only the first step in correcting the narrative.

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain ripped the Democrats for presenting political issues in "empathetic wrapping paper," citing the left's soft-on-crime approach as the nationwide crime surge continues. Cain told host Harris Faulkner "political accountability" is only the first step in correcting the narrative as cities around the country continue to grapple with a spike in violent crime. 

CALIFORNIA LAWMAKERS WANT TO REVERSE PROP 47; ‘MAKE CRIME ILLEGAL AGAIN’

WILL CAIN: Political accountability is only one mechanism for these issues that directly impact your life and potentially, again, your life or death... These political issues come to you packaged in nice words like empathy, racial justice... being someone who can rehabilitate criminals, the package sounds so nice. Inside, for example, is something like Prop 47 in California, which voters are now ready to reconsider, which made it possible for criminals to flood into Walgreens and CVS and shoplift and flood back out. Politics, my point is only the first step in understanding and correcting what's happened in our culture. We need to be on the lookout for the fancy, empathetic wrapping paper all of these odious politics are presented.

