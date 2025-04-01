‘Wide-scale domestic terrorism’: Elon Musk urges authorities ‘go after the generals’ behind Tesla attacks

Amid a wave of violence against Tesla vehicles, showrooms and charging stations, Department of Government Efficiency chief Elon Musk labeled the attacks as "wide-scale domestic terrorism" and demanded authorities "go after the generals" behind the violence.

Reports of Tesla-related incidents have been increasing nationwide, ranging from minor vandalism, such as keying or graffiti, to more extreme cases like arson and drive-by shootings allegedly targeting Tesla vehicles.

Over the weekend, anti-Musk protesters saw one of their biggest shows of force as the decentralized movement known as Tesla Takedown planned a "Global Day of Action" targeting more than 500 Tesla locations worldwide.

"This is fundamentally a case of terrorism. It's wide-scale domestic terrorism with the purpose of intimidation, and it's harming innocent people. It's really terrible," Musk said Tuesday on "The Five."

"What we actually have to get to are the people who are organizing and paying for these attacks and protests. That's who we really need to go after, because the people that were actually throwing the Molotov cocktails — they're the foot soldiers, but we need to go after the generals."

"The president has made it very clear that we're going to go after those that are paying and organizing these violent attacks, and Attorney General Bondi has said the same thing. I believe that that is exactly what will happen," Musk said, adding the administration knows who these "generals" are.

In response to the nationwide violence, the FBI launched a task force to investigate attacks on Tesla owners. FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the incidents are being treated as "domestic terrorism."

