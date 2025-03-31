Democrats in panic mode as Elon Musk and DOGE go public

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats are facing their worst nightmare: Elon Musk, one of the smartest people on the planet, is revealing their dirty tricks. No wonder they are out to destroy him and his companies.

Musk spoke recently at a town hall in Wisconsin, supporting a Republican candidate for that state’s Supreme Court who could be critical in determining whether the GOP continues to narrowly control the House of Representatives. The currently liberal court is likely to redraw the swing state’s districts to favor Democrats, costing GOP seats.

But Musk also discussed some of the shocking discoveries made by his DOGE team as they have sifted through the federal bureaucracy. Perhaps most galling was that 5.5 million people who entered the U.S. illegally during Joe Biden’s presidency were issued Social Security numbers, making them eligible for various government programs. According to a DOGE colleague, 1.3 million of that population were found to be receiving Medicaid benefits; he reported that all the default systems in the Social Security Administration had been set to "maximum inclusion" and "maximum pay."

DOGE investigators were stunned by this discovery, and puzzled that Biden would allow such abuses of our safety nets. Then they found that many of the undocumented immigrants had been illegally registered to vote, and that some did in the 2024 election.

Musk concludes: "Biden was not asleep at the switch. This was a massive large-scale program to import as many illegals as possible, to ultimately change the voting map of the United States, disenfranchise the American people and make it a permanent deep blue one party state…"

Musk has also revealed Democrats' nefarious funneling of money from the federal government and into thousands of liberal NGOs, which receive little oversight and which often serve the party instead of the country. On a podcast with Joe Rogan, Musk called the NGO practice the "biggest scam ever".

It is not surprising that Democrats and their media allies have been lying to the public about DOGE, accusing the group of a reckless disregard for public employees and the law. Musk’s public appearances are setting the record straight. Last week, on Fox News’ Special Report, Musk and DOGE team members told Bret Baier and his audience of millions just how duplicative, antiquated and riddled with fraud our government is. They also countered Democrat accusations by revealing that government employees are not being treated harshly, few have been fired outright, and DOGE’s work with agencies like Medicare and Social Security is not aiming to cut benefits but rather improve and safeguard vital payments.

Maybe most importantly, viewers learned DOGE is not the plaything of irresponsible out-of-work gamers, but rather is directed by senior business leaders like former Morgan Stanley banker Anthony Armstrong, health care entrepreneur Brad Smith, Cloud Software Group CEO Tom Krause, and former oil executive Tyler Hassen, who have walked away from managing their own enterprises because they fear the United States will go bankrupt unless we cut spending. With Joe Biden having blown up our debt to $37 trillion and with persistent $2 trillion deficits, they are right. Streamlining our government could not be more important.

Instead of applauding the DOGE team and leader Elon Musk, crazed Democrats are firebombing Tesla dealerships and keying cars forgetting, apparently, that electric cars have disproportionately been bought by wealthy white liberals enchanted to think that buying a luxury automobile could help save the planet. Not only are these "activist" loons acting criminally, they are also foolish. The entire country will benefit from streamlining our bloated and wasteful bureaucracy.

DOGE members, who post their activities on X, discussed with Baier some shocking instances of outdated practices. Several weeks ago, they discovered that the federal employee retirement system relies on 400 million paper documents stored in an underground mine. So laborious is the 1950s arrangement that, according to Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, employees have to take a training course before they retire, to learn how to navigate the system. Also, the process allows only 8,000 workers to retire each month; that’s all the creaky apparatus can manage.

Gebbia plans to digitize the system and promises "that the government can have an Apple Store-like experience, beautifully designed, great user experience, modern systems," perhaps in just a few months. Who can object to that?

It is not surprising to find that the government is unforgivably behind on technology, which leads to the kinds of inefficiencies we have all encountered when trying to penetrate the bureaucratic maze of the IRS or the Social Security Administration, for instance. Commercial companies like big banks spend tens of billons of dollars each year on technology, to stay up to date. The government spends $100 billion, according to DOGE software engineer Aram Moghaddassi, but those funds mostly go to maintaining outdated 1950s- era systems.

Brad Smith, working with Health and Human Services, reports, "There’s 700 different IT systems today at NIH," that "cannot speak to each other." Many agencies share that issue, says Musk, which is how there can be tens of millions of Social Security numbers extent that belong to people over the age of 115, and $300 billion of small business loans made to children under the age of 11.

Elon Musk claims DOGE is furthering a revolution. He is right. There has never been a serious effort to modernize our federal bureaucracy. President Trump may well be celebrated for other accomplishments, like closing our southern border or rebuilding our manufacturing sector, but it could be that making our government work again will be his most significant achievement.

Steve Davis said, "I think the thing that’s special right now is we actually believe there’s a chance to succeed, that there’s an administration that’s supportive and a great cabinet and just a great group that will actually make success a possible outcome."

What an extraordinary opportunity for the American people.

