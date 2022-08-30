Expand / Collapse search
Why the law-abiding Americans have 'no confidence' in law enforcement: Fox News contributor Ted Williams

Former DC homicide detective reacts to the national crime crisis

Fox News contributor Ted Williams sounds off on the state of law enforcement and the FBI on 'Your World.'

Fox News contributor Ted Williams explained why law-abiding citizens have "no confidence" in police Tuesday on "Your World."

2 PHOENIX POLICE OFFICERS INJURED, 2 CIVILIANS KILLED IN SHOOTING

TED WILLIAMS: The law-abiding citizens in this country have no confidence, unfortunately, in law enforcement. And I think it's all because of the political mainstream that's out here right now. You just talked about it - we need the FBI. The FBI does a lot more than just serve warrants on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. The FBI is there to protect us from international, as well as national terrorists or domestic terrorists, should I say. So, we've got to stop in this country and back up and we've got to assist law enforcement. And Neil, you have heard me say if you've got rotten law enforcement officers, get rid of them. But the mass majority of the men and women who serve us in this country are good, legitimate, law-abiding police officers who just want to do a job for us, the citizens

