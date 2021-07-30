Larry Elder blasts government for rising crime and failure to protect citizens

Republican California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder and Fox Nation host Joey Jones joined a special edition of "Hannity" Friday to discuss the rise in crime across the United States and the governments that have failed to properly address it.

Elder, who is currently outpacing other GOP gubernatorial candidates, called out the current governor, Gavin Newsom, for failing citizens on public safety.

"The number one job of government is to protect people and property and it's not happening. Under this governor, during the COVID situation, 20,000 convicted felons have been released. What could possibly go wrong? Many of them are going to re-offend based on statistics. We had this anti-police narrative that has caused defunding the police."

Elder continued to slam the California government citing the amount of money being diverted from the police departments across the state, "Out here in Los Angles, the LAPD has lost $150 million because of the defund the police movement, it's absolutely insane, and the people who are hurt disproportionally are the very people left claims they care about, black and brown people."

Jones followed saying, "Democrats have purposefully made it easier for people to not follow the rules," and noted that if you call them out on it they bring up the socioeconomic status of the criminal.

"Listen, I'm all about lifting everyone up but you don't lift people up by telling them they are not going to be held responsible for their actions. Listen, I live in Georgia, the community of Buckhead is trying to become the City of Buckhead because they don't feel safe with Atlanta PD being the only way to protect themselves. That is a big problem and it is not something just specific to Georgia."

Jones went on to say these ideas are dividing Americans within their own cities causing even more issues.

"People want to be safe and if the cities will keep them safe, they're going to keep themselves safe. It's not the America we want. It's not the America anybody wants."