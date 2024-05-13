Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Whoopi Goldberg says she's 'not going anywhere' after Trump suggests she'll leave country if he wins

Goldberg said in 2016 she'd consider moving if Trump won the election

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
close
Whoopi Goldberg pushes back against Trump 2016 taunt: 'Not going anywhere' Video

Whoopi Goldberg pushes back against Trump 2016 taunt: 'Not going anywhere'

"The View" co-host pushed back against former President Trump for a social media post that claimed Goldberg said she'd move to Canada if he were elected in 2016.

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg told former President Trump she was "not going anywhere" after he shared a social media post mocking her past remarks about fleeing the country if he won the 2016 election.

On Monday's episode of the political talk show, Goldberg dismissed the meme while taking aim at Trump.

"You know what I’m a little agitated about. That man had something to say to me," she told the audience, calling the meme "crazy."

Directly addressing Trump through the camera, Goldberg continued, "Look, I’m not going anywhere. OK? And it’s not for the reason, you little snowflake, it’s not for the reason you think."

‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOSTS CALL FOR DONALD TRUMP TO BE THROWN IN JAIL TO ‘PROVE A POINT’

Whoopi Goldberg with Donald Trump inset

Whoopi Goldberg fired back after Trump taunted her on social media over her 2016 election claims. (ABC The View screenshot/Getty Images)

Goldberg knocked Trump for saying "nobody" wants her, touting her contract to stay on as a co-host for "The View," although she didn't specify the length.

"I know where I’m going to be because I got a contract. So, I’m going to be here where I’m wanted for the next couple of years," she retorted before cutting to a commercial.

The meme Trump shared Sunday depicts a distorted photo of Goldberg with the text, "I'm moving to Canada, for sure this time!" 

Above the meme, the Republican presidential candidate wrote, "Canada doesn’t want you Whoopi, NOBODY DOES!!!"

Goldberg has not vowed to flee the country if Trump wins the 2024 election. However, in January 2016, she suggested she would move out of the U.S. if Trump was elected.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG SLAMS BIDEN SKEPTICS, WARNS PRESIDENT TRUMP WOULD ‘DISAPPEAR’ JOURNALISTS, ‘GAY FOLKS’

Whoopi Goldberg slams Trump for Social Security comments

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out at Trump for a social media post he shared on Truth Social over the weekend. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images/ABC/Screenshot)

"I’ve always been an American, and this has always been my country, and we’ve always been able to have discussions," she said on "The View" at the time. "And suddenly now it’s turning into, you know, ‘not them, not them.’ And you know, we have a lot of friends whose parents saw this already. They don’t want to relive this. They don’t want to relive this. So I need all the candidates to get it together. Get back to American values."

"I don’t think that’s America. I don’t want it to be America," she added. "Maybe it’s time for me to move, you know."

Several other celebrities, including Chelsea Handler, Snoop Dogg, and Miley Cyrus also vowed to leave the country if Trump were elected in 2016, but most celebrities who made such a pledge didn't follow through.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.