Whoopi Goldberg says she's 'not going anywhere' after Trump suggests she'll leave country if he wins

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg told former President Trump she was "not going anywhere" after he shared a social media post mocking her past remarks about fleeing the country if he won the 2016 election.

On Monday's episode of the political talk show, Goldberg dismissed the meme while taking aim at Trump.

"You know what I’m a little agitated about. That man had something to say to me," she told the audience, calling the meme "crazy."

Directly addressing Trump through the camera, Goldberg continued, "Look, I’m not going anywhere. OK? And it’s not for the reason, you little snowflake, it’s not for the reason you think."

Goldberg knocked Trump for saying "nobody" wants her, touting her contract to stay on as a co-host for "The View," although she didn't specify the length.

"I know where I’m going to be because I got a contract. So, I’m going to be here where I’m wanted for the next couple of years," she retorted before cutting to a commercial.

The meme Trump shared Sunday depicts a distorted photo of Goldberg with the text, "I'm moving to Canada, for sure this time!"

Above the meme, the Republican presidential candidate wrote, "Canada doesn’t want you Whoopi, NOBODY DOES!!!"

Goldberg has not vowed to flee the country if Trump wins the 2024 election. However, in January 2016, she suggested she would move out of the U.S. if Trump was elected.

"I’ve always been an American, and this has always been my country, and we’ve always been able to have discussions," she said on "The View" at the time. "And suddenly now it’s turning into, you know, ‘not them, not them.’ And you know, we have a lot of friends whose parents saw this already. They don’t want to relive this. They don’t want to relive this. So I need all the candidates to get it together. Get back to American values."

"I don’t think that’s America. I don’t want it to be America," she added. "Maybe it’s time for me to move, you know."

Several other celebrities, including Chelsea Handler, Snoop Dogg, and Miley Cyrus also vowed to leave the country if Trump were elected in 2016, but most celebrities who made such a pledge didn't follow through.

