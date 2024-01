Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Tuesday warned her fellow co-hosts and the audience that failing to vote for Biden would essentially be a vote for President Trump rounding up journalists and gay people. She described Trump's views as "I’m going to take all the journalists, I’m going to take all the gay folks, and I’ll move you all around and disappear you.’"

Co-hosts on ABC's ‘The View’ debated how young Democratic voters feel about the party, and whether America's support for Israel amid the war in Gaza would make many young voters stay home.

Sunny Hostin claimed on the show that "there is this stark divide among young voters on the Israel-Hamas war," and that "the voting bloc who really supported Biden in 2020 over climate change says that the war in Gaza is an environmental justice issue, and they’re gonna abandon Biden over it."

Goldberg appeared to blast "the media" for underplaying Biden's popularity among voters, especially among young adults.

"Beware the media," she warned. "That voting bloc has lots of issues that they want addressed, they do, and they have every right to demand that from whoever the candidate is gonna be."

"But I will say this until it’s time to go vote, beware the media telling us what we’re doing. Only you know what you’re doing," Goldberg continued. "You know what’s upsetting you, and you will discuss it when you go and make your vote. Now, there are lots of things that we all wish that the candidates would talk about, whether it’s on the left or on the right. We wish they would talk about what mattered to us."

Later in the conversation she argued that not supporting Biden's reelection would be a vote in favor of right-wing tyranny.

"I’m here to say, it is ours to lose. This is what it’s all about. Either you want it to work forward-thinking, you want everybody to have the ability to say how they feel, what they want, to move forward, or you don’t. Or do you want somebody who says, ‘I’m going to be, on day one, I’m going to be a dictator.’ Who says it to you, tells you, ‘I’m going to put you people away. I’m going to take all the journalists, I’m going to take all the gay folks, and I’ll move you all around and disappear you.’"

Goldberg proposed, "If that’s the country you want, you know who to vote for. If that’s not the country you want, you have to make a decision."