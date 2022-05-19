'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg refers to House Republicans as 'domestic terrorists'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday referred to Republicans in the House of Representatives as "domestic terrorists."

Her comment came during the show's opening segment as the liberal co-hosts discussed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which passed the House Wednesday with only one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., voting with all Democrats in favor.

Goldberg played a video clip of some of the House floor debate ahead of the bill's passage, focusing on comments by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.

"What an idiot," co-host Joy Behar said of Jordan after watching the clip, referencing his argument that Democrats gave "cover" to Antifa while also attempting to tie Republicans to White nationalists.

"When did Washington really get to be a place where stopping domestic terrorism is divisive?" Goldberg asked.

"I guess when they're part of the problem," Behar responded, laughing.

"When the domestic terrorists are voting on the bill," Goldberg added, also laughing.

The co-hosts continued criticizing Republicans for voting against the bill and complained that they "unanimously" voted in favor of a separate domestic terrorism bill in 2020, but didn't discuss any differences in the two pieces of legislation. The bill's supporters say it would bolster federal efforts to counter domestic terror threats, specifically those posed by White supremacists in the wake of the Buffalo massacre last weekend.

Later in the discussion, co-host Sunny Hostin claimed "right-wing" Republicans would never vote for the bill because it "exposes the party for what it is: The party of insurrectionists, the party that welcomes White supremacists under its tent."

"I thought everybody was against White supremacy," Goldberg said.

"It's hard to take a stand against it when those are your voters," Hostin responded.