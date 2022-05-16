Joy Behar calls for Rep. Stefanik's staff to quit: 'We're warning you... it's only going to get worse'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joy Behar warned Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and her staff to "quit now" or "it’s only going to get worse," during Monday’s episode of "The View."

The daytime talk show hosts partially blamed the recent mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, on Stefanik and GOP colleagues, after the apparent manifesto of the shooter was discovered online. Behar railed against Stefanik, saying she espoused the same racist views as the shooter.

"Stop saying that you are pro-life if you are pro-AR-15s in the hands of young men who have wild ideas and racist theories in their heads, that are listening to people like this Elise Stefanik. We're all looking at you, Elise," she said, pointing her finger to the camera.

Behar warned the Republican lawmaker's staff to "quit now" because it's going to "get worse."

"You know, somebody on Twitter said, all of your staff should quit now. We're warning you because it's only going to get worse. Quit now," she demanded.

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed, saying, "Yeah. You know, I think to Ana’s [Navarro] point, we need to point fingers."

The Washington Post and other media outlets accused the GOP conference chairwoman of "echoing" the "racist Great Replacement Theory," which is believed to have inspired the Buffalo gunman.

"While Stefanik has not pushed the theory by name, she and other conservatives have echoed the tenets of the far-right ideology as part of anti-immigrant rhetoric that has fired up the Republican base ahead of the midterm elections," a Sunday report by The Post read.

Stefanik denied these accusations through an adviser, calling them "sickening and false reporting."

"It is a dangerous and false smear to say Congresswoman Stefanik is espousing racist theories, simply because she wants strong border security and opposes amnesty like the vast majority of Americans," Stefanik’s senior adviser Alex deGrasse said in a statement.