'The View' hosts clash over 'rigged' Electoral College, some claim system 'based in slavery'

The co-hosts of ABC's "The View" clashed during a debate over the Electoral College Tuesday, with the show's left-wing co-hosts arguing it was "based in slavery" and a "rigged idea."

Co-host Sara Haines began the conversation by claiming that the "popular vote" across the country "supports left-leaning issues," and seemed to suggest the Electoral College, along with gerrymandering, swayed elections away from those voters.

"The system is rigged," co-host Joy Behar chimed in.

Despite her appearing to have argued that the Electoral College negatively impacted "left-leaning" voters, Haines began to push back before Behar interrupted her, saying, "The Electoral College is a rigged idea."

"And it's based in slavery," co-host Sunny Hostin claimed, with Behar agreeing.

"Well it's also based on the fact that in places where I come from, in the middle of the country, we don't have the population of people. So are we saying that a vote from an Iowan or, you know, a less-populous state should not have its input in national elections?" Haines retorted.

Behar argued that people in smaller states had their input with "one vote for each person."

Haines, appearing frustrated, attempted to push back again, but was interrupted by Hostin, who said, "It should be one vote for each person, shouldn't it? It should be one vote for each person."

"But I'm saying I understand the spirit of why they did the Electoral College," Haines said.

Hostin interrupted Haines again, claiming, "Well, the spirit of the Electoral College is that it was founded in slavery."

"It was also founded with less rural areas having a voice in national elections," Haines responded.

"Because the less rural areas owned a lot of slaves," Hostin shot back, also appearing frustrated and seemingly misspeaking about slavery being more prominent in "less rural areas."

The two began speaking over each other inaudibly before Haines told Hostin she was proving her point.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg jumped in to stop the argument.

"Here's the real truth about it: It doesn't work. It doesn't work now, anymore," she said, referring to the Electoral College before ending the segment.

The liberal co-hosts' opposition to the Electoral College continued a trend of leftists opposing the centuries-old system giving a voice to all states in the election of the President and Vice President of the United States.

In December, a video surfaced of Biden judicial appointee Dale Ho attacking the Electoral College, calling it "anti-democratic," and in Michigan last year, a number of Democratic state legislatures pushed the state to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, an organization of states that commit their electors in the Electoral College to the national popular vote winner.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also called for the Electoral College to be scrapped after, while serving as an elector herself, she cast her electoral vote for now-President Biden following the 2020 presidential election. Clinton won the popular vote against Donald Trump in 2016 but lost the Electoral College and the presidency with it.

"I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office," she tweeted.