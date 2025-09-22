Whoopi Goldberg lashes out at critics of 'The View' being quiet on Kimmel: 'No one silences us'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC's "The View" broke its silence on the Jimmy Kimmel drama plaguing the network on Monday, with host Whoopi Goldberg proclaiming, "No one silences us."

The show had been conspicuously quiet on the decision by ABC to pull Kimmel off the air following his controversial remarks about the alleged killer of Charlie Kirk, leading critics to suggest they were being pressured to remain silent by their own network.

Goldberg claimed the show "took a breath" to see if Kimmel would publicly address his show's suspension.

"Now, look, did y’all really think we weren’t going to talk about Jimmy Kimmel?" Goldberg said. "I mean, have you watched the show over the last 29 seasons? So you know no one silences us, and to all my friends who reached out, you have to know, it’s OK, we’re still here. We’re still broadcasting. And when the news broke last week about Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension, we took a breath to see if Jimmy was going to say anything about it first. We did the same thing with Stephen Colbert. Then our show was on tape on Friday, but we are live here today, and we’re getting into it now."

Co-host Ana Navarro thanked the "loyal viewers for demanding truth and courage from us." The segment mostly focused on free speech and criticism of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The outspoken hosts of "The View" had been silent last week on Kimmel's suspension, raising eyebrows and even consternation with media observers.

During Thursday's episode of "The View," which operates under ABC's news division, the hosts did not discuss the Disney-owned network pulling "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," a story that broke the night before, dominating news coverage and sparking outrage from liberals.

The co-hosts typically open the show with their "Hot Topics" segments, which include commentary on major headlines. They didn't discuss it on Friday's pre-taped show either.

"I’m friendly with the ladies on ‘The View,' but they didn’t say anything about this, this week. Nothing," comedian Bill Maher noted during "Real Time" on Friday.

"You know, because it’s never been their thing to weigh in on the issues. It’s just an upbeat party show. That’s why they hired people named Joy [Behar] and Sunny [Hostin] and Whoopi [Goldberg]," he quipped.

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, who was previously a co-host on "The View," also noted the silence from the show.

"And it was visible. I was on ‘The View.’ Those women are fearless, and the story didn’t come up. I mean, it’s obviously being felt and acted upon at ABC more broadly," Wallace said last week.

Fox News Digital had learned that the show could address the Kimmel situation this week if there were new developments. The co-hosts are set to interview former Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday about her new book, "107 Days."

On social media, "The View" fans expressed anger at their conspicuous silence on Kimmel.

"I had a bad feeling they were not going to speak about Kimmel. I am so disappointed," one user commented on a YouTube video of one of their segments last week, according to The Daily Beast.

Kimmel's show was pulled after the liberal late-night host suggested Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter was part of the "MAGA gang," sparking criticism from the FCC and leading two major ABC affiliate owners to yank the program.

Kimmel reportedly did not want to apologize for his comments, which he felt were misinterpreted. He planned to defend his remarks and attack his critics on Wednesday night's episode before Disney elected to pull the show.

Maher expressed empathy for Kimmel on Friday.

"It was 24 years to the day that I made comments on ABC that got me canceled from that network, and Jimmy Kimmel took my slot," Maher said during his opening monologue.

"Oh, yes, I got canceled before cancel even had a culture," he quipped.

"ABC, they are steady. ABC stands for ‘Always Be Caving,'" Maher later called out his ex-employer. "So Jimmy, pal, I am with you. I support you. And on the bright side, you don't have to pretend anymore that you like Disneyland."

Before his decades-long stint at HBO, Maher previously hosted "Politically Incorrect" on ABC, which the network canceled in 2002 following backlash to his controversial remarks about the 9/11 hijackers.

Fox News' Joseph Wulfson contributed to this report.