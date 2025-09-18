ABC's 'The View' skips Jimmy Kimmel news on Thursday's show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC's "The View" co-hosts skipped the news Thursday that network colleague Jimmy Kimmel's show had been pulled from the air the day before.

"The View," which operates under ABC's news division, did not discuss the Disney-owned network pulling "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," a story that broke the night before, dominating news coverage and prompting outrage from liberals.

Kimmel's show was pulled after the liberal late-night host suggested Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter was part of the "MAGA gang," sparking criticism from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and leading two major ABC affiliate owners to yank the program.

The co-hosts typically provide commentary on major headlines and news at the start of the show for segments they call "Hot Topics." They were outspoken about the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's CBS program "The Late Show" in July.

The co-hosts discussed FBI Director Kash Patel's testimony on Capitol Hill Wednesday during their first segment, as well as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former CDC director Susan Monarez in their second segment.

They also celebrated co-host Sara Haines' birthday.

A representative for "The View" did not immediately return a request for comment. It was unclear if ABC directed the talk show to skip over the major news that could have resulted in criticism of the company by the liberal hosts.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live will be preempted indefinitely," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

Liberals defended Kimmel and were angered over Disney's decision to pull the late-night host's program.

Disney, facing mounting pressure from ABC affiliate stations around the country as well as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), is being accused of caving to the Trump administration and waving the white flag in the battle over free speech.

CNN's Brian Stelter said Wednesday that America is a "less free place" when late-night hosts can't say what they want.

Kimmel set off the firestorm after he suggested this week that Kirk's alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, was part of the "MAGA gang."

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said Monday.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr threatened ABC and Disney to remedy the situation, saying "we can do this the easy way or the hard way." Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group expressed to ABC that they would preempt "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on their affiliate stations before ABC yanked the show entirely on Wednesday night.

According to reports, Kimmel had planned to address the controversy on Wednesday night's show and say his remarks were being taken out of context before he was taken off the air.

