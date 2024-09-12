Whoopi Goldberg defends billionaire Taylor Swift after Vance says she's unaffected by high prices: 'Shut up'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg unleashed on Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, on Thursday for saying that Taylor Swift would not be affected by high prices or housing costs, because she's a billionaire.

"You don’t know what affects her! You don’t know about her money! … Shut up, JD!" Goldberg said. She then reversed course somewhat, saying, "I’m sorry, that was very rude. Stop talking, JD."

Swift, who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president on Tuesday, joined Forbes' list of billionaires in April; the outlet reported the pop star's personal fortune amounted to an estimated $1.1 billion. Vance, the running mate of billionaire former President Trump, cited Swift's immense wealth while responding to her endorsement of Harris.

"When grocery prices go up 20%, it hurts most Americans, it doesn't hurt Taylor Swift. When housing prices become unaffordable, it doesn't affect Taylor Swift or any other billionaire," Vance said Wednesday on Fox News. "It does affect middle-class Americans all over our country."

After a commercial break, the co-hosts discussed Swift's endorsement of Harris further.

"The reason I apologized is I hate when people tell me, pundits tell me to shut up. So it’s not a nice thing to say. So I do take it back, but the implication is, hush," Goldberg clarified again.

Co-host Sara Haines praised Swift for telling voters to inform themselves and registering to vote.

Swift said she would be voting for Harris because, "she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

Swift alluded to Vance in the post as well, signing it, "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady." Vance's statements in a 2021 interview about the country being run by Democrats and a "bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives" have been political fodder for his opponents.

Swift, who supported Joe Biden in 2020 and has endorsed other Democrats in the past, also encouraged people to register and vote during the Video Music Awards on Wednesday.

"If you are over 18, please register to vote for something else that's very important coming up: The 2024 presidential election," she said.

Chelsea Clinton, who guest-hosted "The View" on Thursday and is a frequent guest of the liberal show, echoed Swift's calls for people to register to vote.

"I want everybody to vote, right? Everybody who is of, you know, legal age in this country should register to vote because that’s how we strengthen our democracy and that’s also how we strengthen the legitimacy of our democracy," Clinton added.