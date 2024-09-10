Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president after debate: ‘I’ve made my choice’

Swift signed the post with a nod to controversial comments from Trump's running mate

Bradford Betz
Published
Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president just minutes after the Democratic nominee's presidential debate against her Republican opponent, Donald Trump. 

Writing on Instagram, the pop star said she will be voting for Harris because, "she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

Taylor Swift walks through the tunnel

Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

"I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered!" Swift wrote to her 283 million followers. "I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story."

Swift signed the post: "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady," a nod to Trump's running mate J.D. Vance, who said during a 2021 interview: "We are effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they wanna make the rest of the country miserable, too."

Within minutes, the post had garnered more than 2 million likes. 

Swift, Kelce and the Mahomes couple

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Louis Armstrong Stadium.  (Mike Frey-Imagn Images)

Swift's endorsement came after some of her fans gave Brittany Mahomes flak for supporting Trump. 

Mahomes, a 29-year-old pregnant mother, first indicated her support for Trump on Aug. 13 when she liked Trump's Instagram post that outlined the "2024 GOP platform." 

The like ignited a firestorm of backlash against the wife of the superstar quarterback. In fact, the critics included fans of Swift. Multiple fan pages dedicated to Swift posted the screenshots of the like on social media, spreading the reach of the backlash.

