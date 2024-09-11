MSNBC host goes wild for 'perfect' Taylor Swift endorsement of Kamala Harris: 'Absolutely exquisite'

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell heaped praise on Taylor Swift's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday and said it was "absolutely exquisite."

"It’s so important, I think, to the people who are going to be consuming that Taylor Swift endorsement, including those fathers of 8-year-old girls, that she said, I watched the debate," he said. "I didn’t decide this yesterday.' This is a new candidate, it is a new candidate for all of us, so I watched a more than 90-minute debate. I watched this candidate against the other candidate and I thought about it and here I am. Here is my endorsement.’ The timing on it is absolutely exquisite. The wording of it is flawless and perfect, right down to the cat lady stuff."

Writing on Instagram, Swift said she will be voting for Harris because, "she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

O'Donnell also said that he was never a fan of celebrity endorsements, until Swift's.

Swift posted her endorsement on Instagram after the debate between Harris and former President Trump on Tuesday.

"I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered!" Swift wrote to her 283 million followers. "I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story."

Swift's endorsement of Harris wasn't particularly surprising, given she supported Joe Biden in 2020, backed Tennessee Democratic candidates in 2018, and has publicly criticized Trump on multiple occasions, including accusing him at one point of trying to destroy the right to vote.

Swift also alluded to Trump's running mate Sen. JD Vance in the post as well, signing the post, "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady." Vance's statements in a 2021 interview about the country being run by Democrats and a "bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives" has been fodder for his opponents since he joined the 2024 ticket.

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow also noted endorsements for Harris from Republicans, such as Dick Cheney.

"It’s the same campaign. Really big coalition," she said.

Democratic elected officials and political operatives heaped praise on Harris for her debate performance against Trump on Tuesday evening.

"America got to see tonight the leader I’ve been proud to work alongside for three and a half years. Wasn’t even close. VP Harris proved she’s the best choice to lead our nation forward. We’re not going back," President Biden posted on X early Wednesday morning after the debate ended.

