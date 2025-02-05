Whoopi Goldberg addresses 'phony weight loss ad' depicting her on Instagram

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg addressed a "phony ad" she came across on Instagram on Wednesday, depicting her talking about a weight loss drug, and told viewers to not engage with the advertisement.

"There is a phony weight loss ad floating around online on Instagram that has me AI-mouthed saying all kinds of stuff," Goldberg said during the show.

Goldberg has spoken out on the show about using Mounjaro, a tirzepatide medication typically used to treat diabetes. The drug is also used for weight loss.

"I don’t sell anything unless I say, ‘Hey, it’s me, Whoopi.’ That’s how you know it’s me. This is – they took something from ‘CBS Sunday Mornings’ and melded it, and they have me selling bad weight-loss drugs. Do not, do not indulge in this," Goldberg said.

Goldberg said she didn't want viewers to think it was coming from her and said people should ignore it.

"I told you what I did. I was up front. I don’t have any reason to go sell some other stuff. I told you how I got to, my Mounjaro, I used Mounjaro. Which is what I did, you know. But this stuff, I don’t know who these people are, that’s the problem with AI. You don’t know who made it, but I’m telling you, it’s a lot of BS, do not fall for it and if you hear somebody say, ‘Oh, Whoopi said,’ you can say to them, no, she just told me that is not correct," the co-host continued.

Co-host Sunny Hostin also said she used Mounjaro to lose the weight she gained during the COVID-19 pandemic during a March 2024 episode of "The View," according to People Magazine.

Goldberg has taken aim at RFK Jr., who has spoken out about America's approach to food and has encouraged Americans to embrace healthier lifestyles before turning to weight loss drugs.

"You are setting folks up for shame," Goldberg said, addressing Kennedy. "That’s what you’re trying – maybe you don’t know what you’re doing. I’m gonna give you the benefit of the doubt. I’m gonna say you don’t know, and you don’t realize what you do to people when you say stuff like that, because it doesn’t work for everybody."

The talk show host said that less than two years ago she weighed close to 300 pounds and argued that without the weight loss medication, "This would not have happened," showing off her current physique.

