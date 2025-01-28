Hollywood star feels he’s ‘cheating’ after losing 40 pounds with weight loss drug

Hollywood actor Josh Gad fears he’s taking the easy way out when it comes to his weight loss.

The "Frozen" star, who voiced the snowman Olaf in the hit Disney movie, confessed he lost 40 pounds on the "miracle drug," GLP-1.

"I’m on a GLP-1 … this is the first time I’ve opened up about this," Gad shared on Dax Shepard’s "Armchair Expert" podcast.

"It has suppressed, in a great way, that noise. … When I wake up, I feel hunger pains — and so much of that is psychological, right? And what this does is it takes away that signal."

GLP-1 medications, which include Ozempic, mainly help manage blood sugar (glucose) levels in people with Type 2 diabetes. Some GLP-1 agonists can also help treat obesity, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Gad, 43, said he previously took another medication that caused him "diverticulitis," — an inflammation of small pockets that can develop on the inside of your colon.

He said his GLP-1 medication was working "incredibly" for him, until he had to switch.

The "Beauty and the Beast" star also admitted that the weight-loss drug has skewed his perspective on his health.

"I’m figuring out this new one, and it is life-changing, but it also doesn’t negate the fact that it can’t be in the place of having a healthy relationship with food," he added. "It can’t be in the place of having a healthy relationship with exercise. … I’m having my own journey with it. Sometimes I feel like I’m cheating myself by doing this."

Gad went on to say that he feared his identity would shift after he shed 40 pounds.

"I’ve always been the funny fat guy. Can I be the funny, skinny guy?" he asked. "Can I be the hot leading man? I don’t know if I can be those things. I know I can be those things, I don’t know that people would accept me as those things… and that’s always really hard. We get typecast."

He said his main focus is being present for his children.

"I’m not as worried about [my career] because my primary goal is, I want to be there for my kids," Gad remarked. "Everything else is bulls---."

Gad shares two young children with his wife, Ida Darvish. Their daughters are named Isabella Eve and Ava Tanya.