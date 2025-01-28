Expand / Collapse search
Hollywood star feels he’s ‘cheating’ after losing 40 pounds with weight loss drug

'Frozen' actor Josh Gad shed forty pounds on GLP-1 medications

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Tom Arnold explains how he lost 80 pounds without taking Ozempic Video

Tom Arnold explains how he lost 80 pounds without taking Ozempic

In a joint interview with his fitness coach Charles DAngelo with Fox News Digital, Tom Arnold explained why he never turned to Ozempic during his 80-pound weight-loss journey.

Hollywood actor Josh Gad fears he’s taking the easy way out when it comes to his weight loss

The "Frozen" star, who voiced the snowman Olaf in the hit Disney movie, confessed he lost 40 pounds on the "miracle drug," GLP-1.

"I’m on a GLP-1 … this is the first time I’ve opened up about this," Gad shared on Dax Shepard’s "Armchair Expert" podcast. 

Josh Gad opened up for the first time about being on a weight-loss drug. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

"It has suppressed, in a great way, that noise. … When I wake up, I feel hunger pains — and so much of that is psychological, right? And what this does is it takes away that signal."

GLP-1 medications, which include Ozempic, mainly help manage blood sugar (glucose) levels in people with Type 2 diabetes. Some GLP-1 agonists can also help treat obesity, according to the Cleveland Clinic

The "Frozen" star, who voiced the snowman Olaf in the hit Disney movie, revealed he lost 40 pounds on the "miracle drug," GLP-1. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Gad, 43, said he previously took another medication that caused him "diverticulitis," — an inflammation of small pockets that can develop on the inside of your colon.

He said his GLP-1 medication was working "incredibly" for him, until he had to switch. 

The "Beauty and the Beast" star also admitted that the weight-loss drug has skewed his perspective on his health

The "Beauty and the Beast" star admitted the weight-loss drug has skewed his perspective on his health.  (Michael Stewart/Getty Images)

"I’m figuring out this new one, and it is life-changing, but it also doesn’t negate the fact that it can’t be in the place of having a healthy relationship with food," he added. "It can’t be in the place of having a healthy relationship with exercise. … I’m having my own journey with it. Sometimes I feel like I’m cheating myself by doing this."

Gad went on to say that he feared his identity would shift after he shed 40 pounds.

Gad said he feared his identity in Hollywood would shift after he shed 40 pounds.  (Rob Kim/Getty Images)

"It can’t be in the place of having a healthy relationship with exercise. … I’m having my own journey with it. Sometimes I feel like I’m cheating myself by doing this."

— Josh Gad

"I’ve always been the funny fat guy. Can I be the funny, skinny guy?" he asked. "Can I be the hot leading man? I don’t know if I can be those things. I know I can be those things, I don’t know that people would accept me as those things… and that’s always really hard. We get typecast."

He said his main focus is being present for his children. 

"I’m not as worried about [my career] because my primary goal is, I want to be there for my kids," Gad remarked. "Everything else is bulls---."

Gad shares two young children with his wife, Ida Darvish. Their daughters are named Isabella Eve and Ava Tanya. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

