Nicole Scherzinger defends Pussycat Dolls' controversial, racy performance: 'We're women now'

After a pair of racy performances drew complaints from the public, Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger is speaking out in defense of the group.

The Pussycat Dolls, which consist of Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta, turned heads during a comeback performance on “The X Factor: Celebrity” in 2019 with outfits that some viewers deemed inappropriate.

NICOLE SCHERZINGER, 40, SHOWS OFF HER CURVES IN 'LIFEGUARD'-STYLE SWIMWEAR

The ladies danced on stage wearing sheer black bodysuits with black patent-leather that left little to the imagination. Viewers at home felt the risqué getups were too much to handle, especially for children who were watching the primetime spectacle.

According to Yahoo News, broadcasting watchdog Ofcom received more than 400 complaints about the performance. Speaking on Australia’s “The Project,” Scherzinger defended the "provocative" outfits and dancing, arguing that their intent was to inspire confidence.

“Look, I mean… those costumes, we put that together in three days. Those outfits were a bit provocative but we’re women now,” she explained.

PUSSYCAT DOLLS DENY 'PROSTITUTION RING' AND 'ABUSE' CLAIMS

“It takes courage!” she added. “It’s vulnerable, we’re not wearing as much there and it takes a lot of courage to wear that stuff and to do it. We always do everything with confidence, with the intent of inspiring and empowering others — of our women out there and anyone who feels they relate to us.”

Despite the criticism, the group shows no signs of toning things down. Not only did they release a risque video for their new comeback track “React,” but they received close to 70 new complaints after taking the stage on a popular ITV program in February 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The band rose to fame in 2005 with the release of the song “Don’t Cha,” and are known for other hit tracks such as “Buttons” and “When I Grow Up.” They split up in 2010 but are in the midst of a comeback after 10 years.