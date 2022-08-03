Whitmer turned her back on Michigan moms: GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican gubernatorial candidate for Michigan Tudor Dixon called out Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday for the state's lacking education system, turning her back on mothers and using her "bureaucracy machine" to repress small businesses on "The Story."

"… [W]hat happened during COVID still happens right now with this governor," she told host Martha MacCallum. "She is still going after our small businesses. She is still using her bureaucracy machine to keep businesses from expanding, growing or even being prosperous in the state of Michigan."

"And we can change that."

Michigan's schools rank 38th in the country, and it is trending to be one of the five worst states in the United States for education unless state leaders act, Dixon said.

Whitmer did not let students back in the classroom in-person "for so long" and vetoed "any option for them to get back on track," she continued.

In addition to Michigan's schools and businesses, its cities have grown "much more unsafe" during Whitmer's administration.

The state's residents remember how Whitmer treated them throughout COVID-19 lockdowns, Dixon added.

Her campaign is a "matter of going out and reminding the people, 'This is how we've been treated, and Michigan can get back on track and be much better.'"

Whitmer turned her back on mothers, she said.

Michiganders have not had a female voice "come out strong[ly]" for mothers.

"… [W]e have a huge opportunity in Michigan to stand up for those moms who felt like they had Gretchen Whitmer in office. They thought she was going to be their advocate."