Voters decide primary elections in Michigan, Missouri, Kansas, Arizona, and Washington: LIVE UPDATES

Polls are beginning to close in Michigan, Missouri and Kansas.

In Michigan's gubernatorial race, former businesswoman Tudor Dixon has been seen as the front-runner in a crowded Republican primary field that included businessman Kevin Rinke and chiropractor Garrett Soldano, among others. She received endorsements from former President Donald Trump and former Michigan Gov. John Engler.

"Squad" member Rep. Rashida Tlaib was also on the ballot, facing what could be a tough challenge from fellow Democrat, and Detroit City Clerk, Janice Winfrey, while incumbent Republican Rep. Peter Meijer could be facing a tough primary challenge from the right.

In Missouri, voters cast ballots to determine which Democrat and Republican would face off in the general election to replace retiring Republican Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, with a close race between Eric Greitens, Eric Schmitt, and Congresswoman Ricky Hartzler for the Republican nomination.

In Kansas, voters will decide which Republican candidate will likely go on to face incumbent Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, should she win her primary, while voters in the 3rd Congressional District will determine which Republican will face vulnerable incumbent Democrat Rep. Sharice Davids. Voters also decided on a measure that could provide lawmakers in the state with the ability to regulate abortion.