Voters decide primary elections in Michigan, Missouri, Kansas, Arizona, and Washington: LIVE UPDATES
Trump's influence is set to be tested Tuesday night as voters head to the polls in five different states, including Michigan, Missouri, Kansas, Arizona, and Washington.
KEY RACES: AZ Governor & Senate, MI Governor, MI-03, MI-11, MO Senate, WA Senate, WA-03, WA-04, WA-08, KS Governor, and KS abortion amendment.
Polls begin to close in Arizona at 7PM MT, in Kansas at 7PM CT, in Michigan at 8PM ET, in Missouri in 7PM CT, and in Washington in 8PM PT.
Polls are beginning to close in Michigan, Missouri and Kansas.
In Michigan's gubernatorial race, former businesswoman Tudor Dixon has been seen as the front-runner in a crowded Republican primary field that included businessman Kevin Rinke and chiropractor Garrett Soldano, among others. She received endorsements from former President Donald Trump and former Michigan Gov. John Engler.
"Squad" member Rep. Rashida Tlaib was also on the ballot, facing what could be a tough challenge from fellow Democrat, and Detroit City Clerk, Janice Winfrey, while incumbent Republican Rep. Peter Meijer could be facing a tough primary challenge from the right.
In Missouri, voters cast ballots to determine which Democrat and Republican would face off in the general election to replace retiring Republican Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, with a close race between Eric Greitens, Eric Schmitt, and Congresswoman Ricky Hartzler for the Republican nomination.
In Kansas, voters will decide which Republican candidate will likely go on to face incumbent Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, should she win her primary, while voters in the 3rd Congressional District will determine which Republican will face vulnerable incumbent Democrat Rep. Sharice Davids. Voters also decided on a measure that could provide lawmakers in the state with the ability to regulate abortion.
Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson criticized her opponent, Kari Lake, ahead of Tuesday's election, referring to her as a "fraud," a "fake," and a "fabulous actress" for her shift from being an anti-Trump Republican to singing the former president's praises as she seeks to win the party's nomination for governor.
In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Robson detailed why she was the "better choice" over Lake to take on the likely Democratic nominee, Katie Hobbs, in the November general election, and touted her experience as a business owner and community servant as reasons primary voters should choose her on election day.
"I'm the better choice because I don't need on the job training. I'll tell the voters that if you want to see what that looks like, look at Kamala Harris. It's not pretty," Robson said, comparing Lake, a former journalist, to gaffe-prone Vice President Kamala Harris.
EXCLUSIVE - Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon said Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is responsible for a decline in the state's education system, due in large part to her strict COVID policies, and for vetoing a number of bills that Dixon said would have helped improve literacy.
In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Dixon detailed what she believed led to the "decline" in how the state was teaching its children, blamed Whitmer's administration for causing the downturn, and outlined her plans to make Michigan's education system one of the best in the country.
"I think it's important that we talk about [Whitmer's] record and what she has done to the state, and first and foremost our children – what's happened in education," Dixon said.
"Our kids were kept out of school for longer than most other states. In fact, if you talk to Republican governors, they would say blue states stayed out of school for twice as long as red states," she added, referring to the extended shutdown of in-person learning statewide due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Three GOP front-runners competing in Missouri's primary Senate race have all vowed that they will not support Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as Senate majority leader if the Republicans take back the chamber in November.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., and former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens all spoke out against Minority Leader McConnell in three separate statements this week.
Schmitt was the first this week to blast the minority leader while speaking at a campaign event in Columbia, Missouri, Wednesday. "I think we need new leadership in the Senate," Schmitt told a reporter.
Former President Donald Trump’s immense sway over the Republican Party is once again on the line as five states from the Midwest to the West Coast hold primaries on Tuesday.
On the ballot in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington are high-profile gubernatorial, Senate and House nomination showdowns.
Also in the spotlight: three House Republicans who voted to impeach the then-president over the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol are fighting for their political lives as they face Trump-backed challengers; a proxy war between Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence; and a member of the so-called "Squad" of diverse, progressive House Democrats faces a primary challenge.
Kansas voters will weigh in on abortion in the first ballot box test since the Supreme Court’s conservative majority in June overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, sending the combustible issue of legalized abortion back to the states.
An Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate backed by Donald Trump shared a post on Facebook stating that Trump was "Not My President" just days before the former president's inauguration in 2017.
The anti-Trump post from Kari Lake's account read, "Will you be protesting the inauguration? If so, which of these suggestions will you adopt? Will you boycott TV coverage? Wear black? Donate money the ACLU, NAACP or Planned Parenthood? Use the hashtag #NotMyPresident? Will you unfollow Donald Trump?"
After Fox News Digital requested a statement from the Kari Lake for Governor campaign, the post disappeared from her page.
Former President Donald Trump on Monday backed "ERIC" in Missouri's high profile and combative GOP Senate nomination race, on the eve of the state's primary.
After teasing hours earlier that he would be making an endorsement in the race, Trump declined to choose between two of the three front-runners in the primary - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.
Instead, Trump gave his support to both of them.
"I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" the former president wrote in a statement released by his Save America political action committee.
The Democratic primary challenger to far-left "Squad" member Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., is calling her out over her defund the police position, as well as the massive amount of money she has spent on private security despite those calls, ahead of the Tuesday election.
In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Democratic Missouri state Sen. Steve Roberts argued voters in the state's 1st Congressional District were feeling "buyer's remorse" for electing Bush and vowed to work across the aisle to support policies that citizens in the district were actually concerned about, including crime.
"[Bush] continues to say that we need to defund the police department. I will tell you, at every community meeting, town hall meeting, meetings with our business leaders, they say the number one issue facing Saint Louis City and County is crime. And no one believes defunding the police is the right solution to that problem," Roberts said.
Kansas will become the first state in the nation to vote on abortion following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and pro-choice groups and individuals outside the state are spending millions of dollars in contributions in an attempt to influence the outcome of that vote.
On Aug. 2, voters will cast ballots on the Value Them Both constitutional amendment, which will decide whether elected representatives will have the ability to regulate abortion in Kansas after the state's Supreme Court previously found the 1859 Kansas Constitution grants a "natural right" to abortion.
Two Washington GOP House candidates, both of whom are seeking to represent two different Congressional districts in the state, will face off in their primary elections next week against incumbent Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year, insisting that those impeachment votes will move voters to the polls.
The two vulnerable Republicans – Third Congressional District Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Fourth Congressional District Rep. Dan Newhouse – are up against several challengers in each of their primary elections, with both seeking to fend off two different challengers who have received the backing of Trump.
In recent interviews with Fox News Digital, Loren Culp, a former Washington police chief who is challenging Newhouse, and Joe Kent, a retired Army Special Forces chief warrant officer who is challenging Beutler, insisted that the votes to impeach Trump by the two GOP House members could have an impact on Tuesday's election.
The Michigan Republican Party has canceled its evening watch party at a restaurant in downtown Lansing due to security concerns.
In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, the Michigan GOP said the cancellation of the event came after the party's "building received several threats" and a female staffer was "verbally assaulted."
"This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a by stander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down."
The Michigan GOP also said that individuals in the state are making light of the threats.
"It's unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation, but this is the type of politics they plan now a days. Our party won't be deterred and we will continue to work tirelessly for Republican policies despite on-going threats. No type of violence against women should ever be tolerated."
Fox News did not receive an immediate response from the Lansing Police Department.
Corey Gibson, a Republican candidate in the race to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District, says he believes the "new Republican Party" is uniting Americans – no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity.
While he has not made it a focus of his campaign, Gibson, speaking in a recent interview with Fox News Digital, provided insight into his campaign's mission and how being a gay man running in a crowded primary field has had little to no effect on how voters view his candidacy.
