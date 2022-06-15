Expand / Collapse search
Michigan AG says 'drag queens make everything better,' suggests 'drag queen for every school': report

Dana Nessel's comments come amid heightened national tensions surrounding the presence of drag queens at children's events

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reportedly said Wednesday that "drag queens make everything better" and that there should be "a drag queen for every school" during an event in Lansing.

Nessel, who was the first openly gay person elected to statewide office in Michigan, made the comments during a civil rights conference while speaking out against what she describes as efforts to divide Americans, Craig Mauger of The Detroit News reported on Twitter.

Attorney Dana Nessel, surrounded by her family, announces her bid for Michigan Attorney General in Braun Court Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.

Attorney Dana Nessel, surrounded by her family, announces her bid for Michigan Attorney General in Braun Court Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Getty)

"Drag queens make everything better. Drag queens are fun," Nessel said, according to Mauger. 

"A drag queen for every school," she added.

MICHIGAN DEMOCRAT INITIALLY SUGGESTS ‘WHITE SUPREMACY’ TO BLAME FOR ATTACK ON TEXAS SYNAGOGUE

Mauger wrote that Nessel "acknowledged the ‘drag queen for every school’ line had not been poll tested."

The Michigan attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for clarification of her comments.

Nessel's comments come amid heightened national tensions surrounding the presence of drag queens and kings at events marketed toward children.

In California, authorities recently opened a hate crime probe after alleged Proud Boys arrived at a public library for Drag Queen Story Hour and began "acting extremely aggressive with a threatening violent demeanor." 

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis recently suggested that the state's child protective services should investigate parents who take their children to drag shows.

Jessica Chasmar is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com and on Twitter: @JessicaChasmar.

