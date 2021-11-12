Whitlock: Left's 'absurdities' like calling Winsome Sears a White 'ventriloquist' are 'Satanic attacks on God'

The increasing prevalence of liberals demanding the rest of America defend their "absurdities" is a realization of Voltaire's warning that such individuals are then able to commit "atrocities" as they wish, commentator Jason Whitlock said Sunday, pointing to left-wing commentators' fact-free attacks on Virginia Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears.

On "Life, Liberty & Levin," host Mark Levin asked Whitlock to respond to two recent critiques from Washington Post writer and MSNBC commentator Jonathan Capehart as well as author and Vanderbilt African-American studies rofessor Michael Eric Dyson.

"They want credit for breathing. They want credit for having what they want… No, you are doing what all political figures must do – make choices," Dyson said in a recent MSNBC appearance.

"The problem is here they want – they want White supremacy by ventriloquist's effect. There is a Black mouth moving, but a White idea through the running on the runway of the tongue of a figure who justifies and legitimates the White supremacist practices," Dyson said after Sears, a Jamaican immigrant and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, won the lieutenant governorship of Virginia.

"We know that we can internalize in our own minds, in our own subconscious and our own bodies the very principles that are undoing us. So to have a Black face speaking on behalf of a White supremacist legacy is nothing new," he added.

Levin, alluding to a separate segment, said MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart appeared to argue that Virginia voters are bigots who sought to elect Sears as an atonement for some type of racialized guilt.

"Whiteness is a hell of a drug," Capehart said. "Fear worked and Youngkin won in a state President Biden won just last year by 10 points. So what did all these racist Virginia voters do Tuesday night? … [V]oting for someone Black does not grant absolution from racism or being motivated by the racist dinosaurs or now."

Levin called Capehart a bigoted "buffoon" and asked Whitlock for his thoughts.

"[W]hat we're really seeing here from Joy Reid, from Michael Eric Dyson, and from Jonathan Capehart -- this is Satanism; this is satanic," Whitlock replied.

"When there is an attack on truth, it's an attack on God. It's an attack on Jesus. The truth is what sets us free. The truth is what Jesus, God, and faith are about. There is a massive attack on truth in this country, and that is an attack on God.

"Voltaire said it a long time ago. If you can convince a man of absurdities, you can then get him to commit to atrocities… but we are being convinced of absurdities and their packaging and masking their hatred of God in this."

Whitlock said that the left seeks to create a society built on their own absurdities, such as the idea that electing a Black conservative Republican to statewide office is either somehow racist or insufficient to atone for sins allegedly committed in the past.

"So eventually they can execute atrocities on people. We're seeing small examples of it all across America," he said.

"I don't know if I want to go as far as calling January 6 [unrest at Capitol Hill] and how those people have been treated as an atrocity, but it's a sign of where we're headed. That was not an insurrection."

"Those people don't deserve to be locked up and chained in isolation in prison for months on trespassing charges," Whitlock added.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., recently was granted permission to visit the detained suspects and said they appeared to be "suffering greatly' and alleged they are being "put through reeducation which most of them are rejecting", according to the Washington Times.

"We have been convinced of one of the absurdity that somehow this was an insurrection, the likes of which we haven't seen since Pearl Harbor and now that justifies the atrocity – Oh, let's lock these people up for life," Whitlock continued on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

"Let's keep them in solitary confinement, let's deny them basic privileges and rights that we've always granted to Americans. That's the path we're on. And again, I want they're using race, race and the Democratic Party are like the new hood of the KKK. Call yourself an anti-racist," he said.

"Call yourself a Democrat. And now you can do some of the most racist things while pretending and covering yourself with this hood of, Hey, I'm a Democrat. Hey, I'm a liberal. The things that I'm doing are actually good."

"Again, it's more we're being convinced of absurdities, and we're witnessing the beginning of atrocities that will not stop with just how they're treating the people on Jan. six. There are far worse atrocities that are being planned for all of us who profess a belief in Jesus Christ as our savior who profess a belief in God and the truth. There are atrocities they are planning for all of us."