White House pressed on 'updated language' regarding Biden's business with his son

A reporter during Wednesday’s White House press briefing questioned why the administration appeared to "update" the language regarding how involved President Biden was with his son Hunter’s business deals.

Hunter’s original plea deal regarding two misdemeanor tax counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax fell apart earlier Wednesday when Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected it. She cited concerns about the constitutionality--specifically the diversion clause and the immunity Hunter Biden would receive.

The loss of the plea deal renewed press interest in the president’s potential involvement with his son’s business deals. IRS whistleblowers and former business partners recently alleged that Biden was not only aware of his son’s business deals but spoke directly with dozens of Hunter’s business associates while serving as vice president.

Though Biden previously insisted that he never "discussed" business deals with his son, the White House response has since changed to that Biden has never "been in business" with his son. RealClearPolitics White House reporter Phillip Wegmann questioned about the change in language.

"Moments ago, you said that nothing has changed when you were asked about the president's previous remarks on his son's business dealings. But the language has in fact changed. So I just want to clear this up once and for all. The president has previously said that he never discussed overseas business dealings with his son, but the White House now says that the president has never been in business with his son. So why the updated language? Which statement is true, or is this semantics, and they're both true," Wegmann asked.

"As I stated on Monday, when I was asked this question multiple times, nothing has changed. Nothing has changed on this," Jean-Pierre answered.

"That’s not true," Wegmann responded.

"Nothing has changed on this," she insisted. "And so you could ask me a million different ways on this question. Nothing has changed."

Jean-Pierre was asked about this discrepancy earlier in the briefing where she gave the same reply.

"Earlier this week, you said the president was never in business with his son, but can you say specifically that the president did not have discussions of any kind with Hunter about his business dealings?" a reporter asked.

"I appreciate the question. I've been asked this question multiple times and different various variations in different ways. As you mentioned, I was asked this question multiple times on Monday. Nothing has changed. I don't have anything to add to what I stated on Monday," Jean-Pierre said.

During Monday's press briefing, Fox News journalist Gillian Turner remarked on recent claims that Biden was not only aware of his son’s business deals but spoke directly with dozens of Hunter’s business associates while serving as vice president.

"Chairman James Comer today says that the Oversight Committee has evidence that the president in the past communicated directly with foreign business associates of his son Hunter Biden many times. Curious if the White House and the president still stand behind his comment that he's never been involved and has never even spoken to his son about his business?" Turner asked.

"So, I've been I've been asked this question a million times. The answer is not going to change. The answer remains the same. The president was never in business with his son. I just don't have anything else to add," Jean-Pierre answered.

This response contrasted years of Biden himself insisting that he had never spoken with his son on business deals.

"I've never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings," Biden told Fox News' Peter Doocy in September 2019.

Federal prosecutors on Hunter Biden’s case also revealed that the president’s son is still being investigated, though they did not elaborate on what they were investigating. Hunter pleaded "not guilty" to his federal tax charges in court on Wednesday.