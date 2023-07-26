President Biden, first lady express Hunter Biden 'support' after not guilty pleas, White House says

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are in "support" of Hunter Biden following a federal court appearance Wednesday in which he pleaded "not guilty."

The president's son was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax, as part of plea deal to avoid jail time on a felony gun charge.

But Judge Maryellen Noreika in Delaware did not accept the plea agreement, questioning the constitutionality – specifically the diversion clause and the immunity Hunter Biden would receive.

"Hunter Biden is a private citizen, and this was a personal matter for him. As we have said, the president, the first lady, they love their son and they support him as he continues to rebuild his life," Jean-Pierre later said during Wednesday’s White House press briefing.

HUNTER BIDEN PLEADS ‘NOT GUILTY’ AS PLEA DEAL FALLS APART DURING DELAWARE COURT APPEARANCE

"This case was handled independently, as all of you know, by the Justice Department under the leadership of a prosecutor appointed by the former president, President Trump," she added. "So for anything further, as you know, and we've been very consistent from here, I'd refer you to the Department of Justice and to Hunter's representatives, who is his legal team, obviously, who can address any of your questions."

BIDEN DONOR, APPOINTEE PURCHASING HUNTER’S ART PRESENTS ‘CONFLICT OF INTEREST’ AND ‘RAISES RED FLAGS,’ EXPERTS SAY

Judge Noreika pressed federal prosecutors on the investigation Wednesday and questioned whether there was the possibility for future charges, and asked prosecutors if Hunter Biden was currently under active investigation. Prosecutors said he was, but would not answer specifically what the president's son is under investigation for.

Prosecutors on Wednesday said Hunter Biden pleading guilty to the two misdemeanor tax offenses would not immunize him from future charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The judge asked whether a potential violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act was under consideration, but prosecutors were tight-lipped on the matter.

The judge put the court in recess and asked that federal prosecutors and Biden's legal team discuss the plea deal, telling the court that they did not appear to be in agreement on the terms.

Fox News' Griff Jenkins, Alexandra Rego and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.