President Biden, first lady express Hunter Biden 'support' after not guilty pleas, White House says

Hunter Biden earlier made federal court appearance in Delaware

By Greg Norman , Brooke Singman | Fox News
Hunter Biden plea deal appears to fall apart at court hearing Video

Hunter Biden plea deal appears to fall apart at court hearing

Fox News' Griff Jenkins provides details on the situation after the judge expressed concerns about the plea agreement, which could possibly give Hunter Biden some immunity to future charges.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are in "support" of Hunter Biden following a federal court appearance Wednesday in which he pleaded "not guilty." 

The president's son was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax, as part of plea deal to avoid jail time on a felony gun charge. 

But Judge Maryellen Noreika in Delaware did not accept the plea agreement, questioning the constitutionality – specifically the diversion clause and the immunity Hunter Biden would receive. 

"Hunter Biden is a private citizen, and this was a personal matter for him. As we have said, the president, the first lady, they love their son and they support him as he continues to rebuild his life," Jean-Pierre later said during Wednesday’s White House press briefing. 

HUNTER BIDEN PLEADS ‘NOT GUILTY’ AS PLEA DEAL FALLS APART DURING DELAWARE COURT APPEARANCE 

Hunter Biden walks into Federal court dressed in a suit

Hunter Biden arrives at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital)

"This case was handled independently, as all of you know, by the Justice Department under the leadership of a prosecutor appointed by the former president, President Trump," she added. "So for anything further, as you know, and we've been very consistent from here, I'd refer you to the Department of Justice and to Hunter's representatives, who is his legal team, obviously, who can address any of your questions." 

BIDEN DONOR, APPOINTEE PURCHASING HUNTER’S ART PRESENTS ‘CONFLICT OF INTEREST’ AND ‘RAISES RED FLAGS,’ EXPERTS SAY 

Hunter enters federal building

Hunter Biden pleaded "not guilty" in federal court in Delaware on Wednesday. (Fox News)

Judge Noreika pressed federal prosecutors on the investigation Wednesday and questioned whether there was the possibility for future charges, and asked prosecutors if Hunter Biden was currently under active investigation. Prosecutors said he was, but would not answer specifically what the president's son is under investigation for.   

Prosecutors on Wednesday said Hunter Biden pleading guilty to the two misdemeanor tax offenses would not immunize him from future charges.  

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, shown during a briefing last week, said Wednesday that Hunter Biden's parents "love their son and they support him as he continues to rebuild his life." (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

The judge asked whether a potential violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act was under consideration, but prosecutors were tight-lipped on the matter.  

The judge put the court in recess and asked that federal prosecutors and Biden's legal team discuss the plea deal, telling the court that they did not appear to be in agreement on the terms.  

