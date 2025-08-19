Expand / Collapse search
White House

White House launches official TikTok account with Trump featured prominently in debut video

Official @whitehouse account gains thousands of followers within first hour of launch

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Trump expected to delay TikTok ban again through another executive order Video

Trump expected to delay TikTok ban again through another executive order

Former White House chief information officer Theresa Payton joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss President Donald Trump's latest delay on banning TikTok, what the decision means for the future of the app and possible Iranian cyberattacks.

From Pennsylvania Avenue to your For You page, the White House launched its official TikTok account on Tuesday afternoon.

The verified account @whitehouse garnered thousands of followers within less than an hour. The bio reads "Welcome to the Golden Age of America."

President Donald Trump is front and center in the White House's first video, which is captioned, "America we are BACK! What’s up TikTok?"

Guests attend the Power 30 Awards party

Guests attend the Power 30 Awards, an inauguration party sponsored by TikTok for influencers who supported President Donald Trump, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. On Tuesday, the White House launched an official TikTok account. (Reuters/Kevin Mohatt)

TRUMP WHITE HOUSE CELEBRATES LATEST CHAPTER OF WINS AT 200-DAY MARK

The post features footage of the president from rallies and notable appearances.

"Every day, I wake up determined to deliver a better life for the people all across this nation. I am your voice," Trump said in a voice-over amid cheers.

The White House also announced on X it had joined the popular social media platform.

HOW KAI TRUMP'S HEARTFELT RNC SPEECH UNEXPECTEDLY LAUNCHED HER SUCCESSFUL CONTENT CREATOR JOURNEY

Though the White House is new to the platform, Trump launched his personal TikTok account @realdonaldtrump in June 2024, in an apparent effort to connect with young voters. 

His debut video went viral, generating millions of likes and views.

His granddaughter, Kai Trump, also gained stardom on the app after her appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention. 

She has posted viral behind-the-scenes videos of the White House and now has more than 3 million followers.

A split of TikTok and Trump

The Trump White House unveiled its official TikTok account on Tuesday. (Getty Images)

FLASHBACK: TRUMP LAUNCHED HIS FIRST PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TEN YEARS AGO

The creation of Trump's personal account came nearly four years after he issued an executive order to ban the app unless it was sold to an American buyer, which was later blocked by a federal judge and never went into effect.

Separately, at the beginning of 2024, Congress passed a law requiring ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, to divest or face a ban.

On his first day in office, the president signed an executive order directing the Justice Department to not enforce the TikTok ban for 75 days. 

Trump issued a second 75-day extension in April and a third 90-day extension in June to allow for negotiations. 

ByteDance must sell its U.S. operations by Sept. 17, unless another extension is issued.

