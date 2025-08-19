White House launches official TikTok account with Trump featured prominently in debut video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

From Pennsylvania Avenue to your For You page, the White House launched its official TikTok account on Tuesday afternoon.

The verified account @whitehouse garnered thousands of followers within less than an hour. The bio reads "Welcome to the Golden Age of America."

President Donald Trump is front and center in the White House's first video, which is captioned, "America we are BACK! What’s up TikTok?"

The post features footage of the president from rallies and notable appearances.

"Every day, I wake up determined to deliver a better life for the people all across this nation. I am your voice," Trump said in a voice-over amid cheers.

The White House also announced on X it had joined the popular social media platform.

Though the White House is new to the platform, Trump launched his personal TikTok account @realdonaldtrump in June 2024, in an apparent effort to connect with young voters.

His debut video went viral, generating millions of likes and views.

His granddaughter, Kai Trump, also gained stardom on the app after her appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

She has posted viral behind-the-scenes videos of the White House and now has more than 3 million followers.

The creation of Trump's personal account came nearly four years after he issued an executive order to ban the app unless it was sold to an American buyer, which was later blocked by a federal judge and never went into effect.

Separately, at the beginning of 2024, Congress passed a law requiring ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, to divest or face a ban.

On his first day in office, the president signed an executive order directing the Justice Department to not enforce the TikTok ban for 75 days.

Trump issued a second 75-day extension in April and a third 90-day extension in June to allow for negotiations.

ByteDance must sell its U.S. operations by Sept. 17, unless another extension is issued.