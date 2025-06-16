FLASHBACK: Trump launched his first presidential campaign ten years ago

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ten years ago Monday, businessman Donald J. Trump launched his first presidential campaign, marking the beginning of the "Make America Great Again" movement.

Trump, beside his wife, Melania, famously came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York City June 16, 2015, to announce his intention to run for president of the United States.

FOX NEWS PROJECTS DONALD TRUMP DEFEATS KAMALA HARRIS TO BECOME 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

"I am officially running for President of the United States," Trump posted to his then-Twitter account June 16, 2015, along with a photo of his family after his announcement. "#MakeAmericaGreatAgain."

"Ten Years Ago Today, President Donald J. Trump came down the Golden Escalator and officially declared his candidacy for President of the United States," Team Trump posted to Instagram Monday to commemorate the ten-year anniversary.

10 YEARS LATER: HOW THE MEDIA COVERED TRUMP'S ENTRY INTO THE 2016 RACE FOREVER CHANGING AMERICAN POLITICS

Since, Trump has changed American politics — creating the MAGA movement and serving as the 45th and 47th president of the United States, after beating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 and former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020.

Trump is the only president to serve two nonconsecutive terms other than Grover Cleveland who was elected in 1884 and again in 1892.

"This will truly be the golden age of America," Trump said, upon winning the 2024 election in a landslide.