How Kai Trump's heartfelt RNC speech unexpectedly launched her successful content creator journey

When Kai Trump took the stage at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee last July, she spoke from the heart about her grandfather, then-former President Donald Trump, who survived an assassination attempt earlier that month.

What Trump didn’t expect was that her social media platforms exploded from her speech, and in turn, her content-creator dream blossomed.

Today, Trump sports over 6 million followers across her TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels. YouTube, specifically, has been a place where she peels back the curtain on her life, from playing rounds of golf with Rory McIlroy and famous YouTube golfers, to walking out to UFC 314 with her grandfather.

While Trump is an avid golfer, who just signed an NIL partnership with Accelerator Active Energy ahead of enrolling at the University of Miami in 2026, she has a deep passion for content creation and has loved watching her platform grow.

"It’s been very fun growing it, especially after the RNC and how everything fell into place and I finally had more time to do content creation," she said. "And I always wanted to do it in my life, so it was really cool to have an opportunity to do it. But it’s been amazing to build a fan base, be a role model for people to look up to as well – younger kids in general. It’s been really cool."

Every content creator will say they simply have to take a leap of faith when it comes to posting videos. It requires a certain kind of confidence, which Trump showed on that RNC stage.

Some may have been terrified by speaking to thousands while millions at home were also watching, but not Trump, who has taken that confidence into her content-creation journey.

"The RNC, to be honest with you, I wasn’t really nervous," she said. "I don’t know why, but speaking from the heart, it was very easy to go up there and talk about the situation that happened and talk about my grandpa. Speaking in public and content creation is very similar.

"You have to talk in front of a camera, you’ve got to learn how to engage with the audience and you to do that through your camera or with public speaking."

Trump gets millions of views on her videos, whether it’s short ones for TikToks or long day-in-the-life posts on YouTube. No matter the length, she’s received a ton of engagement, and her fans have liked how candid she is about her life.

"My whole life, I’ve just always kind of been around just a lot – a lot of things going on and moving [around]," she said. "I love content creation just because I can share the inside of my life, but I can also interact with the base I’ve built and my community. I think that’s really cool, and obviously I’m very, very thankful for my supporters and all those people who watch my videos.

"I’m extremely grateful for everyone supporting me. I fell in love with it just because it’s really cool to film video and all of a sudden edit it, go through that process, post it and see the end result. It’s really cool, especially when you have people interacting with it."

Trump will be heading to Miami in 2026, where she said her golf career will be "my first priority." However, as long as she has the time, content creation will always be something she wants to pursue.

