Trump White House celebrates latest chapter of wins at 200-day mark

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump notched his 200th day back in office Thursday, with the administration celebrating a lengthy list of wins across its latest chapter of actions and policies unfolding at a breakneck pace.

"In just 200 days, President Trump has turned America into the hottest country in the world," White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told Fox News Digital. "Under Joe Biden’s failed leadership, families and businesses were struggling, and America was dead — but President Trump has quickly restored American greatness. The historic trade deals and peace deals he secured on behalf of the American people made President Trump’s second 100 days just as successful as the first."

Trump hit his 100th day of his second administration in April, which included operating at warp speed as Trump signed dozens of executive orders, leveled harsh tariffs on foreign nations to bring parity to the U.S.' trade deficit, negotiated with foreign nations to work to end wars, unveiled the Department of Government Effeciency to investigate the federal government for potential mismanagement and fraud, locked down the U.S. border with Mexico and continued an overhaul of the federal government so it falls in line with the admin's "America First" policies.

The first 100 days of a new administration commonly has been viewed as a symbolic benchmark to measure a president's early successes. A White House official told Fox Digital that Trump's measure of success was not only seen in the first 100 days, but also in the timeframe between the 100th day and Aug. 7 — the 200th day.

The White House touted that the administration across the board has seen big wins involving immigration, the economy and trade, education, foreign policy, bilateral meetings, strides in the AI race, unleashing energy initiatives and releasing bombshell details on the Russia hoax from the Obama era in the past 100 days.

TRUMP HAS NOW BEEN IN OFFICE FOR SIX MONTHS, FOR THE SECOND TIME. HERE ARE THE HIGHLIGHTS

The president secured a massive win ahead of the Fourth of July when Republican lawmakers in Washington passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which Trump touted as securing big tax cuts that will make the U.S. economy similar to a "rocket ship" as Americans begin feeling its effects.

House and Senate Republicans delivered the legislation to Trump’s desk in July after a hard-fought battle that included a handful of Republicans joining Democrats in their condemnation of the bill, mostly over its increase to the debt limit.

The bill includes key provisions to permanently establish individual and business tax breaks included in Trump's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and incorporates new tax deductions to cut duties on tips and overtime pay. It also rescinds certain Biden-era green energy tax credits, allocates approximately $350 billion for defense and Trump’s mass deportation efforts and institutes Medicaid reforms.

"We have officially made the Trump tax cuts permanent," Trump said during the July signing ceremony. "That's the largest tax cut in the history of our country. . . . After this kicks in, our country is going to be a rocket ship economically. We've delivered no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on Social Security for our great seniors. It makes the child tax credit permanent for 40 million American families. The Golden Age of America is upon us."

On the economic front in the last 100 days: the U.S. economy grew at a 3.0% pace in the second quarter, which shattered forecasters' predictions; Trump secured trade deals with nations such as South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines and the European Union. While businesses such as drugmaker AstraZeneca, carmaker Rolls-Royce, and various tech companies pledging millions in investments in the U.S.

Trump celebrated ahead of his inauguration that the "golden age" of America would unfold under his leadership — which has been a common theme across his past 200 days. At the forefront of Trump's "golden age" plan of action has not only involved leveling tariffs on foreign nations, but also unleashing artificial intelligence and energy initiatives.

"From this day forward, it'll be a policy of the United States to do whatever it takes to lead the world in artificial intelligence," Trump said in July, when he signed a trio of executive orders aimed at boosting the country's artificial intelligence capabilities.

DETAILS OF TRUMP'S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED AI PLAN REVEALED BY WHITE HOUSE AHEAD OF MAJOR SPEECH

The Trump administration rolled ut its AI Action Plan in July after Trump ordered the federal government in January to develop a plan of action for artificial intelligence in order to "solidify our position as the global leader in AI and secure a brighter future for all Americans." The AI Action Plan includes a three-pillar approach focused on American workers, free speech and protecting U.S.-built technologies.

The Trump administration has notched massive wins in the artificial intelligence race in recent days, which pits the U.S. against China to develop the most high-tech artificial intelligence systems. Oracle and OpenAI, for exampled, announced in July that the companies will further develop the Stargate project, which is an effort to launch large data centers in the U.S. The two companies' most recent announcement promises an additional 4.5 gigawatts of Stargate data center capacity, a move expected to create more than 100,000 jobs across operations, construction and indirect roles such as manufacturing and local services.

While the U.S. General Services Administration announced on Wednesday that OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise is now available to all federal agencies to incorporate into their workflow at $1 per agency, the GSA told Fox Digital. The deal with OpenAI, the tech company behind ChatGPT, is part of GSA's OneGov Strategy that aims to modernize "how the federal government purchases goods and services" under the Trump administration.

TRUMP RIDES MAJOR WAVE OF MOMENTUM GOING INTO JULY FOURTH AFTER IRAN, BBB, SUPREME COURT AND LAWSUIT VICTORIES

While the AI race hits new levels, Trump has also cut red tape surrounding the energy sector — which is vital to the growth of AI and the tech sector. Energy companies in the past 100 days have pledged billions to upgrade nuclear plants and modernize gas pipelines, while the administration celebrated the July opening of the newest coal plant in Wyoming in decades, as well as Trump signing a multidecade agreement to increase natural gas exports to Europe.

On the domestic political front, the Trump administration has also championed uncovering and releasing further details surrounding the Russian collusion hoax that plagued Trump's 2016 presidential win and first presidency.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released bombshell unclassified documents in July that reportedly show "overwhelming evidence" that then-President Barack Obama and his national security team allegedly laid the groundwork for what would be the yearslong Trump–Russia collusion probe after Trump's election win against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

FOX NEWS POLL: THE FIRST 100 DAYS OF PRESIDENT TRUMP'S SECOND TERM

"The implications of this are frankly nothing short of historic," Gabbard told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo in July.

"Over 100 documents that we released on Friday really detail and provide evidence of how this treasonous conspiracy was directed by President Obama just weeks before he was due to leave office after President Trump had already gotten elected," she continued. "This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. This is an issue that is so serious it should concern every single American, because it has to do with the integrity of our democratic republic."

Attorney General Pam Bondi directed the DOJ to act on the criminal referral Gabbard sent in July over the matter. Amid the DNI's bombshell revelations, FBI Director Kash Patel reported late in July that the FBI had recovered a trove of sensitive documents related to the origins of the Trump–Russia probe buried in multiple "burn bags" left in the bureau. Burn bags are used to destroy documents designated as classified or higher, Fox Digital previously reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump is expected to continue the breakneck pace of presidential actions and policies as his administration continues ironing out trade deals, negotiating with Russia to end the war continuing to rage in Ukraine, as well as a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, and prepares for another high-stake overseas trip to the UK in September, when the royal family is expected to roll out the red carpet for Trump's unprecedented second state visit to the country.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman, Ashley Oliver and Diana Stancy contributed to this report.