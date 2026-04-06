White House fires back at 'SNL' after Michael Che cracks Trump assassination joke during 'Weekend Update'

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The White House offered a blistering response to "Saturday Night Live" after it cracked an assassination joke at the expense of President Donald Trump.

During Saturday's "Weekend Update" segment, cast member Michael Che set up the joke by noting that Trump attended the opening night performance of "Chicago" at the Trump Kennedy Center.

"I think that's cool that the president is going to the theater. I mean — what's the worst that could happen?" Che said with a grin, referencing the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, which sparked massive cheers from the liberal audience.

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White House spokesman Davis Ingle swatted the long-running NBC program, telling Fox News Digital, "'Saturday Night Live' hasn’t been a good television show since President Trump hosted it."

Trump, who starred on NBC's "The Apprentice" for many years before he entered politics, famously hosted "SNL" in 2015 during the height of the Republican primary race.

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"SNL" landed in hot water last month for a sketch mocking Tourette syndrome in reference to a viral moment from this year's British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTAs).

Tourette syndrome is a motor disorder that manifests itself in various movement and vocal tics, depending on the person. John Davidson, who has severe Tourette syndrome and was the inspiration for the BAFTA-nominated biographical film "I Swear," was heard shouting the n-word while Black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage.

"SNL" lampooned the ordeal in a sketch that was cut for time , with canceled or scandal-ridden celebrities like Mel Gibson, Louis CK, Bill Cosby, Kanye West and Armie Hammer claiming Tourette syndrome caused their backlash-inducing incidents or comments.

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Tourettes Action CEO Emma McNally, the head of a leading charity dedicated to supporting individuals with Tourette syndrome and their families, blasted the sketch as "not acceptable" in an email to Deadline.

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"Mocking a disability is never acceptable. It would not be tolerated for any other condition, and it should not be tolerated by people with Tourette’s," McNally told Deadline.