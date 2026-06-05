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Spencer Pratt fires back at Jimmy Kimmel's mockery by resurfacing host's blackface controversy

Pratt shared an image of Kimmel impersonating Karl Malone on 'The Man Show' in the early 2000s

By Alexander Hall Fox News
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Jimmy Kimmel blasts Spencer Pratt, saying he should be DJ at a New Years Eve party Video

Jimmy Kimmel blasts Spencer Pratt, saying he should be DJ at a New Years Eve party

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel blasted LA Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt on his show, and Pratt responded by sharing a screencap from an embarrassing moment from Kimmel's past as an entertainer.

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Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel mocked Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt on Wednesday night’s show, and the former reality TV star responded by bringing up one of Kimmel’s most embarrassing controversies.

Pratt is one of the contenders attempting to replace incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Pratt, 42, has been a vocal champion for LA residents since losing his home during the deadly 2025 Palisades wildfire. He launched his mayoral campaign in January with a focus on ousting Bass due to her alleged mishandling of the LA fires.

"It could take a while for Democrats here in Los Angeles to figure out which of their friends secretly voted for Spencer Pratt," Kimmel quipped, riffing on California taking a long time to tally votes in recent elections. "Barring a late ballot buzzer-beater, it appears Mayor Karen Bass will advance to a runoff against the former reality show villain."

JIMMY KIMMEL ATTACKS FIRE VICTIM SPENCER PRATT AS 'SCREAMING JERK,' LECTURES LA VOTERS ABOUT MAYORAL ELECTION

"Sixty percent of the vote has been counted. If that holds, it means in November Los Angelenos are going to have to choose between a woman named Karen and a man who is one," he said, referencing the "Karen" slur for a demanding, middle-class White woman.

Kimmel and Pratt

After talk show host Jimmy Kimmel mocked his candidacy, politician Spencer Pratt replied by sharing a screencap of Kimmel doing blackface in a now-infamous skit. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Michael Le Brecht II/Disney via Getty Images;)

"Spencer Pratt should not be a top-two finalist for mayor. He should be DJing the worst New Year’s Eve party in Reno right now," Kimmel said. "He’s unlikely to win. In fact, he’s already filming a reality show about his run for mayor, so he definitely has his priorities in order."

In response, Pratt replied by sharing an image of Kimmel’s now-infamous moment when the talk show host wore blackface during "The Man Show" in the early 2000s, most notably while impersonating former NBA star Karl Malone.

Kimmel has apologized for this skit in recent years, saying he intended for it to be just another celebrity impression.

"We hired makeup artists to make me look as much like Karl Malone as possible. I never considered that this might be seen as anything other than an imitation of a fellow human being, one that had no more to do with Karl’s skin color than it did his bulging muscles and bald head," he said in a past statement to Fox News.

TED DANSON SAYS HE WANTS TO 'APOLOGIZE FOREVER' FOR DOING BLACKFACE AT WHOOPI GOLDBERG ROAST

Spencer Pratt speaking at a campaign block party on 10th Avenue in Los Angeles

Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt's candidacy was driven by how his house burned down amid the Palisades wildfires. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

He added further, "I’ve done dozens of impressions of famous people, including Snoop Dogg, Oprah, Eminem, Dick Vitale, Rosie and many others. In each case, I thought of them as impersonations of celebrities and nothing more. Looking back, many of these sketches are embarrassing, and it is frustrating that these thoughtless moments have become a weapon used by some to diminish my criticisms of social and other injustices."

"I won’t be bullied into silence by those who feign outrage to advance their oppressive and genuinely racist agendas," Kimmel vowed, later adding, "Thank you for giving me an opportunity to explain and to those I’ve disappointed, I am sorry."

Fox News’ Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

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Jimmy Kimmel standing on stage during Jimmy Kimmel Live! show

Jimmy Kimmel has disavowed the past skit where he did blackface, saying he did not wish to offend. (Randy Holmes/Disney)

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Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

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