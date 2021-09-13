Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

White House abruptly cuts feed of Biden mid-sentence as he asks question at wildfires briefing

The White House has a history of preventing the public from hearing POTUS at various public events

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Biden blames Idaho wildfires on global warming, warns 'it's not going to get any better' Video

Biden blames Idaho wildfires on global warming, warns 'it's not going to get any better'

The president makes remarks during a briefing from federal and state fire agency officials at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho.

The White House abruptly cut the feed of President Biden's briefing on wildfires with federal and state officials. 

During Monday's visit to Boise, Idaho, Biden received a briefing about the ongoing wildfires that have plagued several states out west. 

However, while Biden spoke for much of the briefing that was shared by the White House, he wanted to hear more from George Geissler of the National Association of State Foresters.

BIDEN AGAIN SUGGESTS HE'S NOT CALLING THE SHOTS: ‘I’M SUPPOSED TO STOP AND WALK OUT'

"Can I ask you a question?" Biden asked. 

"Of course," Geissler responded. 

"One of the things that I've been working on with some others is-" Biden said before being cut off mid-sentence.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. 

This isn't the first time the White House intervened in blocking Biden from being heard by the general public. Last month, the president's audio feed was cut as he was about to respond to a reporter's question on his administration's military withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan.

In March, the White House cut the feed as Biden said he was "happy to take questions" while speaking to Democratic lawmakers at a virtual event. 

This latest incident comes just days after Politico reported how White House staffers will "either mute [Biden] or turn off his remarks" out of "anxiety" that he will veer away from "the West Wing’s carefully orchestrated messaging."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki previously admitted during an interview that Biden is often advised by her staff not to take questions. 

Biden raised eyebrows last week when he told a crowd "I‘m supposed to stop and walk out of the room" at a White House event following his prepared remarks. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.