Untold meaning behind White House Christmas decor through the years

First lady Melania Trump unveiled a glamorous display for her fourth and final Christmas at the White House last month, decking the halls with festive adornments in preparation for the most wonderful time of the year.

The White House Christmas display has evolved throughout the years, spanning several presidents and administrations. In 1961, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy began the tradition of highlighting a theme for the official White House Christmas tree. Kennedy chose a "Nutcracker Suite" theme that featured ornamental toys, birds and angels inspired by Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker" ballet, according to the White House Historical Association.

MELANIA TRUMP UNVEILS WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS FOR FOURTH YEAR

First ladies have since embraced the tradition, putting their own unique spin on a "magical" holiday experience for visitors of the People's House, esteemed interior decorator and former member of the White House decorating team Coleen Christian Burke told Fox Nation.

"Christmas at the White House is really, really magical because it's one of those feel-good moments where we can put politics aside and we can see what's best in America," Burke said. "We are highlighting different community groups and individuals through the decor who have done something special for our country."

Trump's "America the Beautiful" theme features more traditional decorations than in years past, with plenty of glowing trees (green trees), stars and what appear to be decorations crafted by children.

The theme is aimed at paying "tribute to the majesty of our great Nation," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home."

Fox Nation’s "White House Christmas" series, hosted by Kacie McDonnell, explores the age-old holiday traditions and décor that First Families have brought to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue throughout the years.

"The entire house is steeped in history," Burke told McDonnell in the holiday special.

"You feel anyone who's come before you, and you have hope for anyone coming after," she said, "and I always like to think, if you could just take a little bit of that White House magic and bring it to your own house, you're gonna have a very happy holiday."

