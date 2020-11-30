Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations, theme for 2020

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas inside the White House.

Just one week after welcoming a massive 18-plus-foot Fraser fir at the White House, first lady Melania Trump has shared footage of the festive decorations adorning the halls of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

On Monday morning, Trump shared a peek at this year’s Christmassy touches, which feature more traditional decorations than in years past, with plenty of trees (green trees) decorated with bulbs, stars and what appear to be decorations made by children from across the country.

A video shared by Trump also appears to show a mini White House decked out for the holiday, as well as a train set (dubbed the “White House Express”) chugging alongside the boughs of holly.

This year’s theme, called “America the Beautiful,” is aimed at paying “tribute to the majesty of our great Nation,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home.”

The first lady also confirmed that the decorations went up over the weekend with the help of “volunteers from all across the country.”

“Thank you for your time, enthusiasm & devotion to make sure the spirit of peace & joy fill the historic rooms & halls of the People’s House!” she wrote.

Thus far, the White House’s 2020 decorations appear to be much less controversial than in years’ past. In 2017, the first lady’s all-white adornments drew comparisons to the “Chronicles of Narnia” film franchise, with some even likening the look to that of certain horror films. And in 2018, some critics took issue with the crimson trees decorating one of the White House’s halls.

That year, however, Trump brushed off the criticism, saying she thought the adornments looked “fantastic.”

The first lady of the United States has historically been tasked with choosing a theme for the White House’s Christmas decorations since 1961, when Jacqueline Kennedy decorated the estate with a “Nutcracker Suite” theme, per the White House Historical Association.