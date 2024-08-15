Trump has taken 81 questions at press conferences, interviews compared to Harris' 14 since Walz joined ticket

Former President Trump has answered at least 81 questions from reporters since Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz emerged as the Democratic ticket, compared to only a handful for Harris and none for Walz.

Harris hasn't taken on-record reporter questions aside from a tossed-out question about debates by an MSNBC reporter and a pair of press gaggles in Michigan and Arizona, amounting to just 14 total, Fox News Digital has found. She has not given a formal interview, either, although she claimed she hopes to schedule one before the end of the month.

Neither has her running mate Walz, while Trump's running mate JD Vance has taken dozens of questions in three national interviews and multiple press conferences in that same period.

Since Aug. 6, when Walz joined the Harris ticket, Trump has fielded dozens of questions during two lengthy press conferences, a long appearance on "FOX & Friends" and a two-hour conversation with supporter and X owner Elon Musk.

Trump answered at least 35 questions alone during last week’s Mar-a-Lago presser, and another 16 during Thursday’s Bedminster event.

The former president drove his economic message during his latest remarks, appearing alongside tables of everyday grocery items, putting an emphasis on the soaring cost of goods during the Biden-Harris administration.

Trump took another 16 direct questions from Musk during their conversation that also featured lengthy candid answers that didn’t necessarily stem from a specific question, but rather statements made by the X mogul. One moment that made particular waves was when Trump praised Musk as the "greatest cutter," seemingly referring to his mass layoffs when he bought Twitter, now called X.

The difference between press access of Trump and Harris is also striking when counting the time they’ve spent answering questions.

Trump fielded 14 questions for 28 minutes on "FOX & Friends" on Aug. 7 from the hosts as well as voters in South Dakota, discussing Walz's selection as Harris' running mate, inflation, social security and other issues.

He spoke and then answered questions for a combined 65 minutes during the Mar-a-Lago presser last week. He spent roughly two hours speaking with Musk on Monday, and spent another 83 minutes at Bedminster for a total of four hours and 56 minutes.

Harris, on the other hand, has taken roughly 14 questions for a combined three minutes since Aug. 6.

Harris’ avoidance of reporters has gotten so blatant that CNN’s Jim Acosta recently asked a campaign spokesperson if it would "kill you guys" to hold a press conference.

Vance has been critical of Harris dodging the press and called on the media to press her to answer tough questions. He put his money where his mouth was when he appeared Sunday on ABC’s "This Week," CBS’ "Face the Nation" and CNN’s "State of the Union," none of which could be considered friendly sit-downs.

Vance answered at least 16 questions from ABC’s Jonathan Karl, 27 from CBS’ Margaret Brennan and 20 from CNN’s Dana Bash in the exchanges. All the interviews also included numerous statements or remarks that weren’t necessarily questions from the journalists that prompted Vance to offer thoughts on additional topics.

In addition, Vance has done gaggles or press conferences during stops in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan during that period.

The Harris campaign didn't respond to a request for comment.