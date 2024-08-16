Tim Walz’s dog has done more interviews than VP Harris since she became nominee

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s dog was mock-interviewed by Vogue magazine Wednesday, once again highlighting that Vice President Kamala Harris has not sat down for an interview in the three and a half weeks since becoming the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Vogue wrote a lengthy puff piece about Walz’s dog, Scout, who serves as the "First Dog" of Minnesota.

Scout previously went viral in October 2023 when Walz’s wife informed the governor the dog had accidentally locked himself into their bedroom. "This damn dog," Walz said of the incident in a social media post sharing texts from his wife. They needed to use a ladder to gain access to the bedroom from the outside window.

Vogue interviewed the Walz family about their dog and then "interviewed" Scout himself. When asked what his favorite food was, the response from Scout was "Anything with peanut butter on it." When asked what his strangest habit would be, the dog purportedly answered, "Stealing and eating Tim’s glasses."

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum responded to the Vogue feature Friday on "The Five," observing, "Tim Walz’s dog has now granted more interviews than Kamala Harris."

"It kind of reminds me of, Judge [Jeanine Pirro], like, the ‘What’s your favorite ice cream flavor’ questions for Joe Biden, all of which would feel sort of cute and interesting if we weren’t dealing with a lot of serious things that we haven’t had any answers to quite yet," she added.

Co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro replied by saying that Harris is now being protected by her team from having gaffes in unscripted appearances much in the same way that President Biden was.

"Clearly her team believes there is a risk to sending her out there and having her answer questions, that the downside is too great, and that is why they think probably the less you see of Kamala, the more you are going to like her," Pirro suggested.

"But in the end, we’ve only got 81 days left, and next week [the Democratic National Convention] is all scripted. She may sit down and give an interview after that, and then there is the debate, and my concern is that she’s not confident enough, her team is not confident enough to answer any questions."

"The woman is Vice President of the United States of America. What is she afraid of?" Pirro asked. "What is her team afraid of? This is like Joe Biden number two. I mean, not only is she his co-pilot, but they are bubble wrapping her! They may not be keeping her in the basement, but it is the same thing."

She then mentioned a video the campaign put out of Harris and Walz talking about things including tacos and hot peppers, "They are interviewing each other instead of you know talking to the American people about things we are worried about. He is talking about his favorite spices. Americans are trying to afford those spices!"

Pirro argued that this form of appearances rather than actual interviews may be absurd, but ultimately "speaks to where we are" as a country.

"I think a lot of young people now are not even concerned with a long-form interview," Pirro argued. "They take their phone, and they just scroll, and they look for the meme or they look for the whatever it is on Instagram, and that’s how they get their news. They are not going to sit down for the long-form anyway."

MacCallum agreed, saying, "Yeah, and you know some of her supporters are arguing, that you know, ‘It doesn’t really matter. You don’t have to talk to anyone, you don’t have to answer any questions.’"