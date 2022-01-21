West Virginia reporter tells 'America's Newsroom' she's 'all good' after car struck her during live report

The West Virginia reporter who went viral Thursday after being hit by a car during her live shot joined "America's Newsroom" Friday, telling Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer how she was able to recover and finish the report.

Tori Yorgey of West Virginia's WSAZ-TV was outside getting ready to report on a water main break in Dunbar when an SUV appeared in the shot and slammed into her, sending her crashing into the camera.

WEST VIRGINIA REPORTER HIT BY CAR WHILE ON AIR, FINISHES REPORT

"I thought I was in a safe spot. Lesson learned for the future," said 25-year-old Yorgey, explaining she was at the end of a hill outside an apartment complex.

Journalists have raised concern for the risks many reporters face while working in adverse conditions alone. Yorgey confirmed she usually has to set up her live shots by herself with a camera.

This is not the first time the Philadelphia-area native was hit by a car.

The Penn State University graduate said, however, the recent incident was worse than what happened to her in college. She said she was lightly "pushed" by a car while walking to the library in college.

"I think I just said that because I was in the moment of shock and kind of scared. I thought she was running me over in the moment but I think I was trying to let her know it’s okay. … I was just trying to reassure her," said Yorgey.

"I’m feeling good. A little sore but better than yesterday and so every day it will keep getting better I’m sure. I went and got checked we’re all good," she said.

Yorgey said she fell in love with journalism after interning with FOX 29 in Philadelphia.

"That’s what sparked my news interest and I love my career," Yorgey said.

Fox News' David Aaro contributed to this report.