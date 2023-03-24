Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Wesley Hunt rips Biden admin after Iranian drone strike kills American: 'The world does not respect us'

The US carried out retaliatory airstrikes in Syria Thursday in response to the attack

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, responds to the U.S. conducting airstrikes after an American was killed in Syria and pushes back on 'woke' agendas infiltrating the armed forces.

Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, slammed the Biden administration on "Fox & Friends" Friday for abandoning the "peace through strength" mantra after an American was killed in an Iranian drone strike in Syria.

MULTIPLE ROCKETS HIT NEAR US MILITARY BASE IN SYRIA

WESLEY HUNT: I think what we're seeing right now is we are not serious people and our military is not being respected. This is also the same regime that wants to give Iran a nuclear weapon. So you look at what's happening in Iran and you look at what's happening in Syria, you're looking at what's happening in the Ukraine. You're looking at the potential escalation with China and Taiwan. And it tells you one thing. The world does not respect us because this administration has completely abandoned the mantra of peace through strength. And that's why we're seeing so much turmoil in the world today.

US launches counter-attack airstrike against Iranian-backed group Video

The U.S. military carried out several precision airstrikes in Syria on Thursday, reportedly killing eight Iranians, in retaliation for a drone strike Iranian forces conducted earlier in the day on a coalition base that killed a U.S. contractor.

The Defense Department said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps crashed a UAV into a building near Hasakah in northeast Syria at approximately 1:38 p.m. local time, leaving one American dead. The attack also wounded five U.S. service members and another U.S. contractor.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, two of the American strikes killed at least eight Iranian fighters.

