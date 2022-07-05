Wesley Hunt blasts Kamala Harris for comparing end of Roe v. Wade to slavery: 'A strawman argument'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas congressional candidate Wesley Hunt (R) slammed VP Kamala Harris Tuesday for her comparison of the end of Roe v. Wade to slavery on "Fox & Friends First" and pointed out the large portion of abortions being from Black mothers.

GOP GROUP WORKING TO ELECT REPUBLICANS AT STATE LEVEL SAYS ECONOMY REMAINS FOCUS FOR VOTERS AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

WESLEY HUNT: It's just flat-out intellectually lazy. But since she wants to bring in race and slavery, like they always do, let's keep in mind that one-third of all abortions were actually at the hands of Black women, and yet we only represent about 30% of the population. In New York City, there were more aborted Black babies than were born last year. So if we want to talk about race, let's talk about society that may be comfortable knowing that there is a particular group of people that's not going to be allowed on this earth at the same rate as everyone else. And I understand this is a tough topic, but that's why it was overturned because these topics have got to be discussed at the local and state level. Since we want to talk about slavery, my great-great-grandfather was a slave. Let's put that in mind. His great-great-grandson is going to be a United States congressman and a predominantly white district. And why? Because we've made progress. And every time we make strawman arguments about slavery, we cheapen the people that actually went through slavery. It has absolutely got to stop. Again, it's intellectual laziness. It's dog-whistling, and it must stop.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: