Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Watters torches Atlantic piece targeting U.S. shoppers amid shortages: 'Shut up you pampered shopaholics'

Watters said the Atlantic was in effect, telling 'pampered shopaholics' to 'shut up and start lowering your expectations'

By Yael Halon | Fox News
close
'The Five' slam Biden for failed economic agenda Video

'The Five' slam Biden for failed economic agenda

'The Five' sounds off on the Biden administration's response to U.S. supply chain crisis, skyrocketing prices

Fox News host Jesse Watters said Monday that the Atlantic story appearing to blame U.S. shoppers for the ongoing supply chain shortages represents a wider effort by the media to deflect blame from the very Democratic leaders who bear responsibility for the crisis.

The piece titled "Stop Shopping" argues that Americans buying too much "junk" may be the real problem at the center of the supply chain crisis

The liberal magazine shared the piece on Twitter, reiterating that "Supply-chain problems could be solved more quickly if affluent Americans would stop buying up things they don’t need and often don’t even really want."

Shoppers in a Washington, D.C., suburb reacted to surging grocery prices amid supply-chain bottlenecks and rising inflation.

Shoppers in a Washington, D.C., suburb reacted to surging grocery prices amid supply-chain bottlenecks and rising inflation. (Fox News)

Watters said on "The Five" Monday that while he finds the media's misguided fingerpointing upsetting, it isn't surprising if you consider the political party of the current Oval Office occupant.

"We get these types of things when Democrats are in office," he said. "All of a sudden, it’s our problem. The president's problem becomes our problems so the media can shift the accountabilities to the American people."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Empty shelves are seen at a Sears store on October 18, 2021 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. Sears, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2018, will close its last New York City store on November 24th after years of declining sales. Sears is one of America's oldest department stores but has struggled to compete with e-commerce. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 17: Containers are seen on a container ship docked at a port in Newark of New Jersey, United States on October 17, 2021 as supply chain disruptions continue in US. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Empty shelves are seen at a Sears store on October 18, 2021 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. Sears, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2018, will close its last New York City store on November 24th after years of declining sales. Sears is one of America's oldest department stores but has struggled to compete with e-commerce. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 17: Containers are seen on a container ship docked at a port in Newark of New Jersey, United States on October 17, 2021 as supply chain disruptions continue in US. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images  |  Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Atlantic piece was in effect, telling "pampered shopaholics" to "shut up and start lowering your expectations," Watters said.

"This happened during the last Democratic president," he remembered. "We would get hit with a domestic terror attack and told ‘that’s your fault…’ or we would get high gas prices and they’d say ‘you shouldn’t have bought that SUV,’ and then a Republican gets in the office and everything is his fault," the host said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

 Watters further scolded mainstream outlets for allowing President Biden to ignore "the problems he's creating. 

"The American people want him to focus on the border and inflation," Watters said. "He's not doing either one and that’s why his poll numbers are sliding so dramatically."

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News.