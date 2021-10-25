Watters torches Atlantic piece targeting U.S. shoppers amid shortages: 'Shut up you pampered shopaholics'

Fox News host Jesse Watters said Monday that the Atlantic story appearing to blame U.S. shoppers for the ongoing supply chain shortages represents a wider effort by the media to deflect blame from the very Democratic leaders who bear responsibility for the crisis.

The piece titled "Stop Shopping" argues that Americans buying too much "junk" may be the real problem at the center of the supply chain crisis .

The liberal magazine shared the piece on Twitter, reiterating that "Supply-chain problems could be solved more quickly if affluent Americans would stop buying up things they don’t need and often don’t even really want."

Watters said on "The Five" Monday that while he finds the media's misguided fingerpointing upsetting, it isn't surprising if you consider the political party of the current Oval Office occupant.

"We get these types of things when Democrats are in office," he said. "All of a sudden, it’s our problem. The president's problem becomes our problems so the media can shift the accountabilities to the American people."

The Atlantic piece was in effect, telling "pampered shopaholics" to "shut up and start lowering your expectations," Watters said.

"This happened during the last Democratic president," he remembered. "We would get hit with a domestic terror attack and told ‘that’s your fault…’ or we would get high gas prices and they’d say ‘you shouldn’t have bought that SUV,’ and then a Republican gets in the office and everything is his fault," the host said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Watters further scolded mainstream outlets for allowing President Biden to ignore "the problems he's creating.

"The American people want him to focus on the border and inflation," Watters said. "He's not doing either one and that’s why his poll numbers are sliding so dramatically."