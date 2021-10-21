Biden will 'ruin Christmas' if supply chain crisis isn't immediately addressed, Republicans warn

Top GOP House officials want the American public to know that the White House will "ruin Christmas" if the supply chain crisis is not immediately addressed.

In an internal memo to Republican Study Committee members, Chairman Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., said he wants to make sure his party explains why the season of giving may be scant this year.

"Our job as Republicans is to explain to the American people what the grinches at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave did to ruin Christmas," Banks wrote in the memo obtained by Fox News.

The congressman highlighted four reasons why he believes the current supply chain crisis plaguing U.S. production is the Biden administration’s fault.

Banks joined fellow GOP colleagues in attributing pandemic-related regulations to disrupted employment capabilities and supply chains.

"Paying people to stay at home, vaccine mandates, and other COVID restrictions have kept individuals from rejoining the workforce," the memo said.

The Indiana Republican said policies like continued funding for unemployment in President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package has meant that 4.3 million Americans have yet to re-enter the workforce.

He argued this policy directly resulted in the roughly 1.8 million Americans who have admitted to turning down employment offers and opted instead to rely on federal unemployment benefits.

Banks also argued Biden’s environmental policies, like closing the Keystone Pipeline XL and suspending drilling licenses, have contributed to rising gas prices — even though he noted that since the beginning of 2020 "U.S. oil production has plummeted by 1.5 million barrels a day."

The congressman then said that the rapid rate of inflation has spurred consumers to spend at an increased rate, further exacerbating the supply chain crisis.

"Consumers don’t want to sit on money that’s being devalued daily, so they’re eager to spend it," he said, pointing out that "retail sales rose 13.9% in September from a year earlier."

Lastly, Banks said the "artificially" increased demand is a result of a "dysfunctional economy," and pointed to continued U.S. reliance on China as a hurdle in tackling the crisis.

"We're still dependent on Chinese manufacturing, so when the power goes out in China, Christmas is canceled in America," he told lawmakers, adding it is their "duty" to explain Biden’s role in the supply chain crunch.

"Only when the current administration feels the stinging pain of tanking public opinion will they be spurred to abandon their far left and economically devastating agenda," he concluded.