Tim Walz cheers Tesla stock tumble, but Minnesota state employees' pension owns over 1M shares

More than 1 million Minnesotans own Tesla shares in their retirement funds, but that didn't stop failed Democratic vice presidential hopeful and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz from mocking Tesla and CEO Elon Musk for its recent downward trend in the stock market.

During a Wisconsin town hall this week, Walz remarked that he checks Tesla's stock value when he wants to feel better.

"Some of you know this. On the iPhone, they’ve got that little stock app. I added Tesla to it to give me a little boost during the day — $225 and dropping," Walz said as the audience erupted in cheers. "And if you own one, we’re not blaming you. You can take dental floss and pull the Tesla thing off."

But those diving stocks may actually be hurting Walz's constituents, according to a June 2024 report from the Minnesota State Board of Investment that shows the state held 1.6 million shares of Tesla stock in its pension fund.

As of March, Tesla's stock is down 41.4% year-to-date after a series of vehicle vandalism incidents linked to growing backlash against Elon Musk's role as head of President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In response to Walz's comments, Trump's Rapid Response team wrote in a social media post, "When we need a little boost during the day at the White House, we walk around the corner from our office and admire these beautiful portraits."

The post included portraits of Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Trump also said Friday he views those committing crimes against Musk's company "as terrorists" and told reporters the crimes are "under very serious investigation."

Investor Kevin O'Leary called Walz's comments "beyond stupid" on CNN Thursday.

"That poor guy didn’t check his portfolio and his own pension plan for the state," O’Leary said of Walz. "It’s beyond stupid what he did.

"What’s the matter with that guy?" he continued. "He doesn’t check the well-being of his own constituents."

Walz is touring Republican-leaning districts across the U.S. and hosting town halls.

His office did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment before publication.