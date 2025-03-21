Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tesla

Tim Walz cheers Tesla stock tumble, but Minnesota state employees' pension owns over 1M shares

Walz has been touring red states with town halls and is thought to be considering a 2028 presidential run

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo calls out the governor of Minnesota for mocking Tesla while his state invested in Tesla on 'The Ingraham Angle's' 'Seen and Unseen.'

More than 1 million Minnesotans own Tesla shares in their retirement funds, but that didn't stop failed Democratic vice presidential hopeful and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz from mocking Tesla and CEO Elon Musk for its recent downward trend in the stock market.

During a Wisconsin town hall this week, Walz remarked that he checks Tesla's stock value when he wants to feel better. 

"Some of you know this. On the iPhone, they’ve got that little stock app. I added Tesla to it to give me a little boost during the day — $225 and dropping," Walz said as the audience erupted in cheers. "And if you own one, we’re not blaming you. You can take dental floss and pull the Tesla thing off."

SUSPECTED TESLA ARSONISTS HIT WITH FEDERAL CHARGES IN ACTS OF ‘DOMESTIC TERRORISM’: AG

Gov. Tim Walz on stage at DNC, flags behind him

Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., was Kamala Harris' running mate in 2024 and is thought to be weighing a 2028 presidential bid. (Getty Images)

But those diving stocks may actually be hurting Walz's constituents, according to a June 2024 report from the Minnesota State Board of Investment that shows the state held 1.6 million shares of Tesla stock in its pension fund. 

As of March, Tesla's stock is down 41.4% year-to-date after a series of vehicle vandalism incidents linked to growing backlash against Elon Musk's role as head of President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

ELON MUSK IN ‘SHOCK’ OVER DEMS' ALLEGED ‘HATRED AND VIOLENCE,’ LAMENTS 'DERANGED' ATTACKS ON TESLA PLANTS

In response to Walz's comments, Trump's Rapid Response team wrote in a social media post, "When we need a little boost during the day at the White House, we walk around the corner from our office and admire these beautiful portraits."

The post included portraits of Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Trump also said Friday he views those committing crimes against Musk's company "as terrorists" and told reporters the crimes are "under very serious investigation."

Tesla vehicles on fire in Las Vegas

Five Tesla vehicles were set on fire and shot at in what police are investigating as a "targeted attack" at a local repair center in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Hal Sparks via Storyful)

Investor Kevin O'Leary called Walz's comments "beyond stupid" on CNN Thursday.

"That poor guy didn’t check his portfolio and his own pension plan for the state," O’Leary said of Walz. "It’s beyond stupid what he did.

"What’s the matter with that guy?" he continued. "He doesn’t check the well-being of his own constituents."

ELON MUSK CONGRATULATES SPACEX, NASA FOR ‘EXCELLENT WORK’ RESCUING STRANDED ASTRONAUTS

Teslas, left; Elon Musk, right

Teslas are becoming targets of attacks in protest of CEO Elon Musk's political involvement. (Getty Images)

Walz is touring Republican-leaning districts across the U.S. and hosting town halls. 

His office did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment before publication.

Jamie Joseph is a U.S. Politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering transgender and culture issues, the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services, and stateside legislative developments.